“This has been a productive quarter for HKEX with a number of potentially significant strategic initiatives announced or going live. These include the addition of ETFs in Stock Connect, the announcement of the next phase in the Connect franchise – Swap Connect, the establishment of the Hong Kong International Carbon Market Council and a number of new product launches and market enhancements. These are all further exciting building blocks, as we shape the long term sustainable and successful future of our business and our markets. Despite continued global market fragility, a rising interest rate environment, inflationary pressures and ongoing geopolitical tensions, we are also today pleased to report a resilient set of quarterly results. Our numbers are down on record comparables and we continue to see softness in our Cash Market. However, there are early signs of renewed momentum in the IPO market, a buoyant Derivatives Market and continued strength in both Stock Connect and Bond Connect. We are positioned well for when market sentiment recovers. Looking forward we will continue to invest in talent and technology, whilst still actively and prudently managing our cost base; and we will drive both excellence in execution and delivery as we remain fully focused on our vision to build the Marketplace of the Future.”

23 HOURS AGO