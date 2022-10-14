Read full article on original website
Related
mondovisione.com
Ontario Securities Commission Survey Explores Canadians Crypto Ownership And Knowledge
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today released the results of an investor survey on crypto assets that found 13% of Canadians currently own crypto assets or crypto funds. Overall, half of Canadians surveyed could accurately define crypto assets, but most lacked a working knowledge of the practical, legal and regulatory...
mondovisione.com
Agreement Announced To Carry Out The "ESG Analysis Certification" In Hispanic America - Initiative Is Led By GOVERNART, Santiago Stock Exchange And Luxembourg Stock Exchange And Uses The SASB Standards As A Key Resource
The Agreement to carry out the ESG Analysis Certification, an initiative organized by GOVERNART -think tank & Hispanic American ESG advisory firm-, in association with the Santiago Stock Exchange, and with the support of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE), has been announced in October 2022. The initiative will use the SASB Standards, which are now part of the IFRS Foundation, as a key resource.
mondovisione.com
HKEX: Exchange Publishes Consultation Paper On New Listing Rules For Specialist Technology Companies
The Exchange proposes a new channel to listing on HKEX’s markets for Specialist Technology Companies. New Rules would apply to companies in one of five Specialist Technology Industries: next-generation information technology; advanced hardware; advanced materials; new energy and environmental protection; and new food and agriculture technologies. Market feedback is...
mondovisione.com
Nigerian Exchange Premium Board Stocks Gain N15bn In Market Capitalisation As Zenith, Access Rise
The Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or The Exchange) gained N15.2bn in market capitalisation at the close of the market on Monday, 17 October 2022 as investors priced up the shares of Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITH), Access Holdings Plc (ACCESS) and FBN Holdings Plc (FBNH). At the...
mondovisione.com
US Acting Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Statement On FDIC And Federal Reserve Board ANPR On Resolution-Related Resource Requirements For Large Banking Organizations
Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu today issued the following statement at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) board meeting:. I support the FDIC's joint issuance with the Federal Reserve of this Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) on resolution-related resource requirements for large banking organizations. The time...
mondovisione.com
Mark Steward To Step Down From The UK Financial Conduct Authority
Mark Steward has announced he will be stepping down as the FCAs executive director of Enforcement and Market Oversight after seven years with the regulator. Since joining the FCA in 2015, Mark has led the delivery of some of the FCAs most complex, high-profile, and precedent-setting enforcement cases, with many notable successes against major global financial institutions and individuals. He also led the FCAs listing authority and oversight of the UKs publicly traded markets, a role in which he developed the FCAs data-led approach to market oversight. Additionally, he has been at the forefront of the FCAs anti-scam marketing campaign, Scamsmart.
mondovisione.com
Treasury International Capital Data For August
The U.S. Department of the Treasury today released Treasury International Capital (TIC) data for August 2022. The next release, which will report on data for September, is scheduled for November 16, 2022. The sum total in August of all net foreign acquisitions of long-term securities, short-term U.S. securities, and banking...
mondovisione.com
Spectrum Markets: Record Volume Of Securitised Derivatives Traded In Q3 2022
A record high of 401 million securitised derivatives were traded on Spectrum in Q3 2022 compared to 198 million in Q3 2021. Trading volumes grew by 12.4% on the previous quarter. Retail investors continue to opt for out-of-hours trading, accounting for 36.1% of all trades in Q3 2022 compared to...
mondovisione.com
Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Welcomes Hong Kong Chief Executive’s Initiatives To Enhance Hong Kong’s Competitiveness
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) welcomes and fully supports the financial services initiatives in the Chief Executive’s Policy Address to strengthen Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international financial centre. The SFC’s Chairman, Mr Tim Lui said: “The vision laid out by the Chief Executive to enhance Hong...
mondovisione.com
CME Group Launches U.S. Dollar-Denominated TOPIX Futures
CME Group has announced that it will expand its Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX; calculated by JPX Market Innovation and Research, Inc. (JPXI)) futures offerings with the launch of U.S. dollar-denominated TOPIX Futures on November 21, 2022. TOPIX futures are also traded on Osaka Exchange, at CME Group (yen-denominated), and on Taiwan Futures Exchange (New Taiwan dollar-denominated).
mondovisione.com
Securities Commission Malaysia Signs Supervisory Cooperation MMoU At Global Regulators Meeting
The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) signed the IOSCO Asia Pacific Regional Committee’s (APRC) Multilateral Memorandum of Understanding for Supervisory Cooperation (Supervisory MMoU) at the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Annual Meetings 2022 in Morocco on 17 October 2022. Given the increasing cross-border activities in capital markets within the...
mondovisione.com
CFTC Commissioner Mersinger To Participate In A Panel Discussion Regarding Pragmatic Commodity Surveillance In Unprecedented Times
Commissioner Summer K. Mersinger will participate in a panel discussion, Pragmatic Commodity Surveillance in Unprecedented Times, an event hosted by Commodities People and K3 by BroadPeak. Thursday, October 20, 2022. 3:00 p.m. (UK/BST) 10:00 a.m. (US/EDT)
mondovisione.com
Bank Of England Statement On End Of Gilt Market Operations
In line with its financial stability objective, the Bank of England has carried out temporary and targeted purchases of long-dated UK government bonds since 28 September. The Bank increased the maximum size of its daily auctions from £5bn to £10bn on 10 October. Index-linked government bonds were included within the temporary purchase scheme on 11 October.
mondovisione.com
HKEX 2022 Q3 Results
“This has been a productive quarter for HKEX with a number of potentially significant strategic initiatives announced or going live. These include the addition of ETFs in Stock Connect, the announcement of the next phase in the Connect franchise – Swap Connect, the establishment of the Hong Kong International Carbon Market Council and a number of new product launches and market enhancements. These are all further exciting building blocks, as we shape the long term sustainable and successful future of our business and our markets. Despite continued global market fragility, a rising interest rate environment, inflationary pressures and ongoing geopolitical tensions, we are also today pleased to report a resilient set of quarterly results. Our numbers are down on record comparables and we continue to see softness in our Cash Market. However, there are early signs of renewed momentum in the IPO market, a buoyant Derivatives Market and continued strength in both Stock Connect and Bond Connect. We are positioned well for when market sentiment recovers. Looking forward we will continue to invest in talent and technology, whilst still actively and prudently managing our cost base; and we will drive both excellence in execution and delivery as we remain fully focused on our vision to build the Marketplace of the Future.”
mondovisione.com
Interest Builds In Dubai And DIFC From US Institutions During Worldwide Gathering Of Financial Leaders
His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC led delegation to US. Coincided with global gathering of world and finance leaders at the IMF and IIF Annual Member Meetings in Washington, where DIFC was region’s only sponsor. DIFC highlighted Dubai’s Progress on Digitisation, advancing city’s reputation as global hub for...
mondovisione.com
Exactpro And BNY Mellon Win Swift Hackathon 2022 In Digital Assets Ownership And Interoperability Challenges
Exactpro, an independent software testing services provider for financial market infrastructures, is honoured to be recognised winner of the Digital Assets Ownership challenge of the Swift Hackathon 2022 alongside BNY Mellon prevailing in the Interoperability challenge. The Hackathon finale came as part of Sibos 2022, Europe’s premier financial services conference,...
mondovisione.com
ASIC Reviews Root Cause Analysis At Six Largest Audit Firms
ASIC has today released a thematic report following its review of root cause analysis on negative audit quality findings conducted by the largest six audit firms. The report also includes better practice recommendations. The review was conducted in advance of the new audit quality management standard ASQM 1 Quality Management...
mondovisione.com
SIFMA Conducts Successful Industry-Wide Business Continuity Test
SIFMA today issued the following statement from Tom Price, managing director and head of technology, operations and business continuity for SIFMA, on SIFMA’s October 15, 2022 industry-wide business continuity test:. “SIFMA’s robust industry-wide business continuity test is a critical exercise that highlights our industry’s ability to operate through a...
mondovisione.com
CQG Announces Additional Connectivity To China Derivatives Markets Via Esunny - Initiative Further Supports Hong Kong, Singapore Futures Firms Facilitating Trade Into China
CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, announced today that it is providing additional connectivity into China’s commodity exchanges via Esunny International (HK) Co., Limited (Esunny), the leading Chinese trading platform provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.
mondovisione.com
DBS Joins LCH SwapClear As The First Direct Member In Singapore
SwapClear offers clearing for interest rate derivatives across 27 global currencies. Services in Asia Pacific (APAC) continue to grow with 13 APAC direct members and 170 clients. LCH, an LSEG business, today announced that DBS Bank has joined SwapClear as the first direct member in Singapore. The move to central...
Comments / 0