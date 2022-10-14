Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
lehighsports.com
Rodny and Checo named to IL Power Rankings
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - First-years Grant Rodny and Richard Checo were both named to the Inside Lacrosse/Evoshield Power 100 Freshman Rankings, Inside Lacrosse announced Tuesday. This is the first time that Inside Lacrosse has published rankings like this for this particular class as the COVID-19 pandemic didn't allow them to fairly rank everyone before this point.
lehighsports.com
Afanasewicz Earns Rookie of the Week Following All-East Performance
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Coming off of her All-East performance at the ECAC Championships on Friday, first-year Lucy Afanasewicz was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. "Lucy arrived at Lehigh as a middle distance specialist so it's been a bit of a surprise...
lehighsports.com
Lyght Named Player of the Week Ahead of Final Non-League Game
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following her two goal performance against Loyola Maryland on Saturday, sophomore Corinne Lyght was named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the league Monday morning. Both of Lyght's goals occurred in the second half, leading Lehigh to a 4-2 victory over the Greyhounds. With...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks to Host Bucknell on Healthcare Workers Appreciation Day
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Two teams looking to get back on the winning track meet Saturday at Goodman Stadium as Lehigh hosts Bucknell on Healthcare Workers Appreciation Day, presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute. The Mountain Hawks are looking to stop a five-game slide and with a victory against the Bison would improve to 2-1 in the Patriot League heading into the bye week. Lehigh's defense allowed just three points in the second half at Cornell, but an interception return touchdown helped the Big Red rally for a 19-15 win. Sophomore Gaige Garcia paced the Lehigh offense with 162 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first career start. Bucknell is looking for its first win of the season. The Bison forced five turnovers but fell 29-9 at Yale last weekend.
lehighsports.com
Pineda Paces Lehigh on Day One of Sacred Heart Fall Classic
MILFORD, Conn. – The Lehigh women's golf team opened up action at the Sacred Heart Fall Classic with an opening round 327 Sunday at Great River Golf Club. Play was suspended Sunday evening with two groups still on the golf course so round one will be completed Monday morning prior to the final round.
lehighsports.com
Schwab’s Second-Half Goal Lifts Lehigh over Longwood
FARMVILLE, Va – The Lehigh field hockey squad concluded their road schedule with a 2-1 victory over Longwood in non-league action on Sunday morning. The Mountain Hawks improve to 9-6 on the year as the Lancers fall to 3-10 overall. "Happy to end a long road trip with a...
Comments / 0