BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Two teams looking to get back on the winning track meet Saturday at Goodman Stadium as Lehigh hosts Bucknell on Healthcare Workers Appreciation Day, presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute. The Mountain Hawks are looking to stop a five-game slide and with a victory against the Bison would improve to 2-1 in the Patriot League heading into the bye week. Lehigh's defense allowed just three points in the second half at Cornell, but an interception return touchdown helped the Big Red rally for a 19-15 win. Sophomore Gaige Garcia paced the Lehigh offense with 162 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first career start. Bucknell is looking for its first win of the season. The Bison forced five turnovers but fell 29-9 at Yale last weekend.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO