ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Gazette

Film parts shot in Hillsboro

When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
HILLSBORO, OH
WSAZ

Fire destroys apartment, damages business below unit

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Fire Chief Mike Mahlmeister wasn’t working when the call for a structure fire came in late Sunday night. While most were winding down for the night around 9:30 p.m., Chief Mahlmeister quickly got dressed and headed for the corner of Third and Walnut streets in Ironton.
IRONTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
The Athens NEWS

Albany Cafe Front Door

Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe serves breakfast lunch and dinner every Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-8p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a dine in, take our or local delivery basis.
ALBANY, OH
wchstv.com

Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Portsmouth examining its options to address homelessness

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Whether it's the inner city or rural country, the issue of homelessness has plagued local governments for many years. The City of Portsmouth is beginning to try to tackle the issue. City leaders are currently examining all options when it comes to housing for those...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Jury selection begins in Meigs County murder trial

MEIGS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jury selection is now underway in the trial against a third defendant accused of murdering a man from Meigs County. Keontae Nelson is accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kane Roush. The fatal shooting happened early in the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 near Roush’s home in […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Waverly man killed in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
WAVERLY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Integrated Services in Ross Co. to build housing for the homeless

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Work on the permanent supportive housing at McArthur Gardens has officially begun; Integrated Services for Behavioral Health, along with numerous public, private, and governmental partners, have taken steps to bring supporting resources to the Ross County community. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on October 25th...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
12tomatoes.com

Man Decorates “Pumpkin House” With 3,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Every Year

This small town in West Virginia is home to one of the coolest things that we have ever seen. Can you believe that this Victorian home has 3,000 carved pumpkins placed on display every time spooky season rolls around?. According to a mini-documentary by Long Creative, Ric Griffith, the former...
KENOVA, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy