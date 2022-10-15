Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
WSAZ
Fire destroys apartment, damages business below unit
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Fire Chief Mike Mahlmeister wasn’t working when the call for a structure fire came in late Sunday night. While most were winding down for the night around 9:30 p.m., Chief Mahlmeister quickly got dressed and headed for the corner of Third and Walnut streets in Ironton.
Local Ohio restaurant to be featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – A national media and marketing company is focusing on a local Mom-and-Pop restaurant. “America’s Best Restaurants” is spending part of the day at the Coal Grove Freezette, a family owned and operated restaurant that has been in business in the town for the past 21 years. The restaurant is known […]
Officials: Nucor to bring ‘about 5,000’ new residents to WV
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Development Authority says, even though the completion of the Nucor project is years out, changes are already happening in the area. Last week Nucor employees from across the country were in Mason County visiting the area. Officials say Nucor is looking to have people move to Mason […]
spectrumnews1.com
Portsmouth neighborhood groups take park development into their own hands
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — For Saturday’s lunchtime rush Mary Sanford and her family kept the tickets moving and the food coming at their stand outside Bannon Park. She credits her nephew for the fundraising idea. He brought his business, CJ’s Fish and Chicken, to the park and greeted guests as they dropped by.
WLWT 5
Accused killer George Wagner blasts interrogators during surprise interview in Montana
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner uttered what could be a prophetic statement when he mistakenly thought his ex-wife might get custody of their son a little more than a year after the 2016 Pike County massacre. "I'm bringing all hell with me," Wagner said. The 31-year-old is on trial...
Albany Cafe Front Door
Located at 5196 Washington Road, Albany, the Albany Cafe serves breakfast lunch and dinner every Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-8p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on a dine in, take our or local delivery basis.
wchstv.com
Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
11 Huntington men displaced after sober living facility fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – 11 men were displaced after a fire destroyed a sober living facility in Huntington Friday. The home was deemed a total loss and, in an effort to get out safely, those living in the facility lost most of their belongings. A nearby neighbor says he also saw some damage to his […]
wchstv.com
Portsmouth examining its options to address homelessness
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Whether it's the inner city or rural country, the issue of homelessness has plagued local governments for many years. The City of Portsmouth is beginning to try to tackle the issue. City leaders are currently examining all options when it comes to housing for those...
OSHP investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash on Portsmouth Road
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury cra
Pike County murder trial: Wiretaps played for jury
The trial of a man accused of killing eight people in Pike County in 2016 continued into its sixth week of testimony on Monday, with the prosecution continuing to call witnesses.
Jury selection begins in Meigs County murder trial
MEIGS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Jury selection is now underway in the trial against a third defendant accused of murdering a man from Meigs County. Keontae Nelson is accused in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kane Roush. The fatal shooting happened early in the morning of Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 near Roush’s home in […]
Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jackson County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured when a motorcycle he was driving struck a deer in Washington Township, Jackson County, Sunday. According to the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Fridenmaker Road (Township Road 372) near the intersection of SR-327 at approximately 11:48 a.m. A […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
House and several vehicles struck by gunfire overnight Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred during the overnight hours. According to reports obtained by the Guardian, officers with the police department responded to the 600 block of Ervin Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after a 9-1-1 caller said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
WSAZ
Waverly man killed in crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the Mifflin Township area of Pike County. Troopers said John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving west on State Route 124 when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Integrated Services in Ross Co. to build housing for the homeless
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Work on the permanent supportive housing at McArthur Gardens has officially begun; Integrated Services for Behavioral Health, along with numerous public, private, and governmental partners, have taken steps to bring supporting resources to the Ross County community. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on October 25th...
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
12tomatoes.com
Man Decorates “Pumpkin House” With 3,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Every Year
This small town in West Virginia is home to one of the coolest things that we have ever seen. Can you believe that this Victorian home has 3,000 carved pumpkins placed on display every time spooky season rolls around?. According to a mini-documentary by Long Creative, Ric Griffith, the former...
Pike County murder trial: Secret recordings made by Jake played for jury
The jury will hear more conversations between members of the Wagner family as the prosecution presents recordings made from wire taps during the span of the investigation.
