"Would be amazing" - Rublev after making a huge step towards ATP Finals in Turin with Gijon victory
Andrey Rublev defeated Sebastian Korda in the Gijon final to lift the trophy and position himself for the ATP Finals. He has not yet officially qualified for the event but winning this trophy was very important, especially with Auger-Aliassime triumphing in Firenze. It was a very solid final for him as he cruised to the trophy without many issues overpowering Korda without much trouble.
2022 Tennis Napoli Cup Draw including Carreno-Busta, Berrettini and Musetti
The 2022 Tennis Napoli Cup is the first time the event will be held as it was added this year to fill out the calendar. The event is an ATP 250 event and it's going to cover for the hole left by the Chinese tennis events that have been cancelled this year as well. The event drew a pretty strong field despite Rublev pulling out after winning the Gijon Open on Sunday.
Millman brands Italian Tennis Federation ‘pathetic’ after lack of Seppi wildcard
Australian tennis player voiced support for Andrea Seppi who was not given a chance to say goodbye to tennis on native soil. Seppi recently revealed his retirement from tennis and it's something that many knew was coming but the sudden decision surprised many. Seppi then revealed on social media that he planned on saying goodbye on native soil in Florence or Napoli but both events denied him a wild card entry as the Italian Tennis Federation explained it would have been a 'waste'.
2022 Paris Masters Prize Money with €5,415,410 on offer
The 2022 Paris Masters returns with a pretty strong event a huge prize pool that drew some of the best including Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz and more to the city of love. The event is the last ATP 1000 event of the season and the last chance to make a huge push for the ATP Finals. The event is usually packed with all the best as for the best it's a good warm-up for the ATP Finals that come after it.
VIDEO: Swiatek denies fan request for racquet after Pegula win: "Sorry I need them"
Iga Swiatek created laughter on the court in San Diego after her win over Jessica Pegula when she denied a fan request. Iga Swiatek battled past a very solid Jessica Pegula who won the first set but was unable to hold her nerve moving on as the Polish player turned things around. The match was also stopped twice due to rain and it was just a very stressful situation for all.
Fans slam the Tennis Channel for switching to pickleball in the middle of Gauff - Andreescu match
Tennis fans were fuming after the Tennis Channel interrupted its coverage of the Andreescu - Gauff match to show off some pickleball. Much has been talked about the sudden rise of pickleball but it's only really been a trend in the US. The sport is emerging at a rape pace Stateside but it's kind of lacking in the rest of the world for now. Perhaps it will catch on as after all Judy Murray, who serves as the Scotland Pickleball Ambassador, issued a warning that the sport is coming for tennis.
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal feature on list of 50 most marketable athletes for 2022
WTA legend Serena Williams is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in SportsPro’s latest annual list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes (50MM) with eight other tennis players also featuring. Portugal and Manchester United forward Ronaldo tops the list with a Marketability Score of 91.21 out of a possible 100 with...
Coco Gauff achieves career milestone with new WTA Ranking
American teenage sensation Coco Gauff has had the best season of her career on the WTA circuit this year, and the 18-year old continues to add accolades to what could be a distinguished career. Gauff, who recently reached a WTA Ranking career-high of World No.8, moved a spot higher to...
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula celebrate WTA Finals qualification with another final
Coco Gauff and Jessica will play at the WTA Finals in both singles and doubles and they added another final to their tally. The Americans played a really strong doubles event from the start and were heavily favoured in the final against the very solid Schuurs and Krawczyk. They proved they were truly better in the final by winning in two sets and securing the trophy.
VIDEO: Swiatek apologies to Vekic after distracting tactics during San Diego Open Final
Iga Swiatek apologized to Donna Vekic for waving her hand at the net again which was criticised again by tennis fans. Swiatek recently made headlines by flailing her hands while at the net in Cincinnati which many fans thought was too much. The Polish player used it as a distracting tactic which is not unusual in tennis as players have had tricks like that for a long time.
"The plan right now is to play every week" - Auger-Aliassime on his bid to qualify for the ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime has confirmed he is doing everything in his power to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. And as the Canadian claimed his second title of the season at the UniCredit Firenze Open last week he strengthened those chances. The 22-year-old defeated JJ Wolf 6-4 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 event. In doing so he moved ahead of Taylor Fritz to seventh in the points race to qualify for the Finals.
Iga Swiatek wins 2022 San Diego Open
World number one Iga Swiatek added another trophy to her tally as she defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 3-6 6-0 in San Diego. A week of good tennis by the Polish player concluded with another strong performance to defeat a very strong Vekic who came out of nowhere this week. She has been steadily improving over the past few weeks but nobody really expected her to do this well in this spot, and she did rather well.
¸Nadal's doctor provides health update ahead of his return
Rafael Nadal is scheduled to make his return at the Paris Masters and his doctor provided an update on his condition. Rafael Nadal's last singles match came at the US Open where he lost to Tiafoe. His next event was the Laver Cup where he teamed up with Roger Federer for his farewell match and since then he's been at home with his wife who recently gave birth.
Carla Suarez Navarro believes Alcaraz can fill Nadal void in retirement: "Perhaps he can be a replacement
Former Spanish player Carla Suarez Navarro thinks that Carlos Alcaraz could fill the void left by Rafael Nadal when he retires. Spain has been accustomed to having a top player in tennis for many years and Carlos Alcaraz seems to continue that trend as he's currently ranked number one in the world. The Spaniard is the brightest talent to come out of the country since Nadal who ended up having one of the greatest tennis careers of all time.
"Hopefully, this will be the last time" - Pam Shriver on Swiatek's distraction tactics
Iga Swiatek resorted to distraction tactics in the San Diego Open final against Donna Vekic and once again she was heavily criticized for it. The criticism prompted Swiatek to apologize for it after the match and Pam Shriver hopes she won't be doing it again. While Vekic was not distracted by Swiatek flapping her hands at the net and won the point, Shriver thinks it was a hindrance nonetheless:
Biggest Ranking Drops due to Indian Wells including Badosa, Azarenka, Kerber and Basilashvili
Several players experienced a huge drop in ranking today as points from the 2021 Indian Wells got removed today. The 2021 Indian Wells Masters was a specific one as it was played much later in the year as opposed to March when it's usually played. Due to that, we had several players losing quite a bit of points and dropping down in the rankings.
Suarez-Navarro on Federer legacy: "To say that he is the best ever is complicated"
In a recent interview with AS, Carla Suarez Navarro touched upon Federer and his legacy after his retirement recently. Roger Federer retired from tennis recently and fellow former player Carla Suarez Navarro talked about him in an interview with AS. The Spaniard explained that Federer will always be beloved universally by any sports fan:
Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Alcaraz combines qualities of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz recently became the number one player in the world after winning his maiden grand slam at the US Open. The Spaniard is quite a polarizing player capable of both attacking and defending during a rally. He moves well around the court, is really quick and handles pressure as well as you can for such a young age. He's just a very complete player with a huge potential combining good things from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
Auger-Aliassime on Firenze Open win: "It never gets old, it always feels like the first time"
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his 2nd career trophy in Italy earlier today and he was glad to get to number two in his career. Winning trophies is something that eluded Auger for a long time as he struggled to win it for a while. He lost his first 8 finals played but finally got it done earlier this year in Rotterdam. He added a second one at the Firenze Open beating J.J. Wolf in the final and speaking after he admitted it's not getting old:
Auger-Aliassime wins 2022 Firenze Open over Wolf
Felix Auger-Aliassime has not had much luck in finals before but he got a good draw here facing Wolf in the final and winning 6-4 6-4. It was not the best he played all week but he played well enough to take the match against a very solid Wolf who found some inspiration in Italy here. The Canadian opened the match by breaking Wolf but he dropped his serve in the very next game to make it 1-1.
