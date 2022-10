On Monday Oct. 3, Clover Hill high school kicked off its spirit week sleepily with pajama day. Cavaliers showed their spirit through onesies, hoodies, slippers, stuffed animals and, of course, pajamas. On Tuesday, students and staff became divided through Soccer Mom vs. Barbeque Dad day. Thursday was Anything but a Backpack day where students could bring any object to carry their belongings around the school as long as they were not backpacks. Lastly, Friday was class color day, where each grade level represented a different school color, with freshmen wearing white, sophomores wearing gold, juniors wearing green and seniors wearing togas. In addition, Friday concluded with a spirited pep rally.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO