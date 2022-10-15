ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant

There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Oxford, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

OXFORD, AL
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Saban lays down the law about penalties

Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century

Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Tide WR goes on scathing tirade of Alabama as a team and individual play

Marquis Maze is the latest former Alabama player to express disappointment in the loss to Tennessee. He was a two-time BCS National Champion and one of the biggest competitors at wide receiver. Maze took his frustrations to Twitter about the Crimson Tide not playing well together as a team and individual performances not meeting the standard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 reasons why you need to be at the Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27, including NASCAR’s VP of DE&I

Internships are a great way to create diversity in the workplace—just ask Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). He’s an HBCU grad who started at NASCAR as an intern, then rose through the ranks to become an executive officer of the company. He’ll be the keynote speaker at this year’s Magic City HBCU Breakfast, which is all about creating a diverse talent pipeline in our city. Get your ticket now.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5-year-old Birmingham boy drowns in hotel pool

A boy found unresponsive in the indoor pool at a Birmingham hotel has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Jamir Ali-Shabazz-Hawkins. He was 5 and lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Embassy Suites on Woodcrest Place, which is off Red...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
AL.com

Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs

This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

