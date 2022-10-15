Read full article on original website
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Residents living near Legion Field can pick up residential passes for Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say residents living near Legion Field may now pick up passes to access the areas near the stadium that may be blocked for the Magic City Classic. The game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will be played at Legion Field...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama WR calls on Nick Saban to rehire former key assistant
There are some questioning whether or not what has happened with Alabama to this point in the 2022 season is the beginning of the end of its reign of dominance. That may be jumping the gun, but there is no denying how closely it has now played 2 teams it should have blown out and the fact it suffered its first loss to a growing Tennessee team, 52-49 on the road this week.
Birmingham, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Birmingham. The Minor High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The Carver-Birmingham High School football team will have a game with Wenonah High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:01.
Oxford, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clay-Chalkville High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 17, 2022, 16:30:00.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ABC 33/40 News
Saban lays down the law about penalties
Alabama Coach Nick Saban was clear as he could be about the Tide's lack of discipline which has led his team to incur 66 penalties this season, including a school record 17 flags in the 52-49 loss to Tennessee. A pass interference call on Malachi Moore wiped off an interception by Kool-Aid McKinstry. It also kept Tennessee's game-tying drive alive in the fourth quarter.
comebacktown.com
Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Tide WR goes on scathing tirade of Alabama as a team and individual play
Marquis Maze is the latest former Alabama player to express disappointment in the loss to Tennessee. He was a two-time BCS National Champion and one of the biggest competitors at wide receiver. Maze took his frustrations to Twitter about the Crimson Tide not playing well together as a team and individual performances not meeting the standard.
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Bham Now
3 reasons why you need to be at the Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27, including NASCAR’s VP of DE&I
Internships are a great way to create diversity in the workplace—just ask Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). He’s an HBCU grad who started at NASCAR as an intern, then rose through the ranks to become an executive officer of the company. He’ll be the keynote speaker at this year’s Magic City HBCU Breakfast, which is all about creating a diverse talent pipeline in our city. Get your ticket now.
Proposed $50 million Carraway amphitheater would replace Oak Mountain’s: What it might look like
The proposed $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater that would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use development on the former Carraway Hospital campus in North Birmingham, would replace Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, according to officials. The Carraway project is called “the only tier 1 amphitheater in central Alabama,” according...
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Bham Now
9 new openings + businesses coming soon, including Lane Park’s newest store
Whew, it seems like every day something new and exciting is coming to The Magic City. From cute boutiques to scrumptious bites and a photographer’s paradise, we know of nine businesses that just opened or are coming soon in Birmingham. 1. Flow | Uptown. Looking to rep The Magic...
Shelby Reporter
Carrying on his name: Mother of Pelham actor starts nonprofit for Veterans in his name
PELHAM – Driving through Birmingham on a brisk night, something catches the eye of Houston Tumlin as he pulls off to the side of the road and gets out of his car with a coat in hand. He then leans down to hand a coat to a homeless man...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Birmingham resident frustrated by overgrown ‘wilderness’ next door
CBS 42 is “Your Voice, Your Station,” where viewers call in with concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhoods, and the CBS42 news team works to find answers. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yvonne Ball called in feeling frustrated about an overgrown property next to her home. She said the unmaintained lot is covered in […]
5-year-old Birmingham boy drowns in hotel pool
A boy found unresponsive in the indoor pool at a Birmingham hotel has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Jamir Ali-Shabazz-Hawkins. He was 5 and lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to Embassy Suites on Woodcrest Place, which is off Red...
Springville man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon has left a Springville man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jos Hoehn Jr., 86, was a passenger in a Kia Soul when it was hit by a Dodge Avenger. He died due to his injuries. The crash occurred around 4:38 […]
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
