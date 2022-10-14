ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $91.4 versus the current price of Boot Barn Holdings at $58.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Expert Ratings for Blend Labs

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Blend Labs BLND stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
$4.4 Million Bet On This Real Estate Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Intuitive Surgical ISRG shares increased by 11.0% to $215.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 259.7K shares come close, making up 13.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
Tesla, Procter & Gamble And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tesla, Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.2% to $219.74 in pre-market trading.
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over DTE Energy's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of DTE Energy DTE. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Fear' Zone After Dow Jumps 550 points

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the fear level among US investors following upbeat corporate earnings reports. US stocks rebounded on Monday following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Bank of America BAC on Monday reported upbeat quarterly results, while Bank...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.69% to $118.68 Monday morning. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Nvidia, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
US Stocks Extend Monday's Gains; Dow Jumps Over 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 500 points on Tuesday. The Dow also climbed around 550 points on Monday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.81% to 30,732.92 while the NASDAQ rose 1.93% to 10,881.34. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.84% to 3,745.57.

