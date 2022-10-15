Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
itrwrestling.com
Bayley Hilariously Argues With Child During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Bayley is going as far as she can with her heel gimmick. Since making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has been classified as a heel by the company. As a result, this had led to her having multiple altercations with fans, and it happened again on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a Sioux City, Iowa house show.
PWMania
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Says Their Main Roster Call Up Was Trash
Main roster call-ups are always exciting, but unfortunately they don’t work out for everyone. It seemed that EC3 was primed to do big things when he was called up. However, his run on the main roster ultimately didn’t amount to much. At one point EC3 was making appearances...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event last night with Seth Rollins defending the US Title in the main event, plus more. You can see the full results from the Sioux City, Iowa show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH def. Damien Priest...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Hilariously Does Roman Reigns Moves At WWE Live Event (VIDEO)
As the Honorary Uce in WWE’s The Bloodline group, Sami Zayn is constantly trying to impress “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns even at live events. That’s because the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns leads the group that also contains the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, their younger brother Solo Sikoa and the Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Names WWE Star She Would Add To Damage CTRL
Ever since WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, Damage CTRL has been one of the most dominant groups in the company. Bayley has worked as the leader, and has brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the main roster, but will the faction end up adding more members? That hasn't been teased on television, but when speaking to "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," Kai named former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre as someone she thinks "would be such a good addition."
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Phoenix, AZ 10/15/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. * Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022
Randy Orton is a professional wrestler who is currently signed to WWE. He is a 14-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Team Champion. Orton has also won some of WWE’s iconic matches such as the Royal Rumble and the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022.
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline
Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
Comments / 0