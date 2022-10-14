Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City volleyball battled until the end but came up just short in their matches on Monday night to start the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament at 0-2. In their first match against Patoka, CHBC dropped the first set 23-25 before roaring back with a 25-12 in the second set but came up just short in a 25-21 third set loss. In their second match against Ramsey, CHBC again fell 23-25 in the opening set before firing back with a 25-12 win in the second set to force a decisive third set, but fell 24-26 in that final set. CHBC will now move to the 5th place game on Thursday night after going 0-2 in pool play. They will play on Thursday night at 6pm against an opponent to be determined by pool play on Tuesday night.

BEECHER CITY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO