i70sports.com
Altamont Finishes 1-1 in Silver Flight Play at NTC Tournament
Altamont went 1-1 in the Silver Flight of the National Trail Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at St. Anthony High School. The Indians fell to North Clay in their first match of the afternoon in three sets 12-25, 25-18, 15-25. Much like they did in pool play on Thursday, Altamont bounced back from a loss in their first match by winning their second match of the day, beating CHBC in two sets 25-21, 25-20. The Indians are now 10-16-1 overall on the season.
i70sports.com
Egyptian Illini Conference Volleyball Tournament Continues Tonight
The Egyptian Illini Conference Volleyball Tournament will continue Tuesday night with the second group of teams competing in pool play at St. Elmo High School. Top-seeded St. Elmo-Brownstown will take on Martinsville at 6:00pm followed by Martinsville facing Mulberry Grove at 7:00pm. SEB against Mulberry Grove will wrap up the night and pool play at 8:00pm. The final night of the tournament will be Thursday with the place games.
i70sports.com
CHBC Suffers Two Tough Losses on Night 1 of EIC Volleyball Tournament
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City volleyball battled until the end but came up just short in their matches on Monday night to start the Egyptian Illini Conference Tournament at 0-2. In their first match against Patoka, CHBC dropped the first set 23-25 before roaring back with a 25-12 in the second set but came up just short in a 25-21 third set loss. In their second match against Ramsey, CHBC again fell 23-25 in the opening set before firing back with a 25-12 win in the second set to force a decisive third set, but fell 24-26 in that final set. CHBC will now move to the 5th place game on Thursday night after going 0-2 in pool play. They will play on Thursday night at 6pm against an opponent to be determined by pool play on Tuesday night.
i70sports.com
Lady Vandals Get Road Win at Carlyle
Vandalia volleyball started their last week of regular season play with a road Monday night, beating Carlyle in two sets 25-20, 25-21. The win puts the Lady Vandals at 17-13-1 on the season and wraps up non-conference play as the final two games coming up for Vandalia this week are South Central Conference matches. The Vandals will square off against North Mac at home on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season with Senior Night on Thursday at home against Carlinville.
i70sports.com
Vandalia Grad Ferguson Kicks Off Collegiate Career with 6th Place Finish at Colonial Classic
Vandalia High School grad, reigning IHSA Girls 1A State Bowling Champion and current Lincoln Memorial University bowler Madison Ferguson kicked off her collegiate career on a very good foot, finishing 6th in the individual standings of the 2022 Colonial Classic hosted by Tulane University in Louisiana. Ferguson finished with a total of 1,034 for her 5 games played, with an average of 206.8. That finish was just 97 pins off the individual winner and 20 off of the top average. Ferguson was the top finisher for LMU and helped lead the Railsplitters to a 9th place team finish in the Classic.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Bagwell Back At Home With Family After Injury In Overtime Of Kahoks Football Win Over Champaign Centennial
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville senior quarterback Ethan Bagwell is back at home with his family and resting comfortably after suffering an injury during the Kahoks' thrilling 15-14 overtime win over Champaign Centennial Friday night at Kahok Stadium. In a tweet from the official Kahoks football team account on Twitter, Bagwell was...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
southernillinoisnow.com
Kell Firemen battle two combine fires
Kell Firemen battled two combine fires on Saturday. The first was in a cornfield near the Kell and Buchanan Road intersection in rural Texico. Kell Fire Chief Lonnie McDaneld says crop residue built up around the engine became hot and caught fire. The combine is owned by Brad Pinkerhouse of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Eight fire departments battle 50 acre fire southwest of Mt. Vernon
Eight fire departments battled a fire that burned about 50 acres of soybean field stubble in a field fire in the 9000 block of East Bakerville Road southwest of Mt. Vernon Friday afternoon. Jefferson County Fire Protection District officials say the fire started as a controlled burn of tree stumps...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County soldier retires from Illinois National Guard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sgt. 1st Class Robert Gasen, of Girard, Illinois, was honored for his military service during a retirement ceremony at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, October 13. Gasen enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1998 with the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Springfield,...
southernillinoisnow.com
One injured, one arrested following wreck south of Iuka
A 31-year-old Iuka man was arrested on an outstanding Clay County warrant on Monday after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Iuka Road five miles south of Iuka. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Chad Cochran of North Main Street lost control when a deer ran out in front of him when he was negotiating a curve. He missed the deer but ran into the roadside ditch.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman hurt when SUV turns over in crash at 4th and Poplar
An 80-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her SUV turned over on its side after being hit by a car at the South Poplar and 4th Street intersection. Centralia Police say Kathryn Stover of Bond Street was westbound on 4th Street attempting to cross Poplar Street when she was broadsided by a southbound car on Poplar driven by 32-year-old Samantha Hermann of South Broadway in Central City. The impact of the crash caused her vehicle to overturn on its side where she was trapped until extricated by Centralia City Firemen.
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
WAND TV
Trick or treat hours for Halloween 2022
ILLINOIS (WAND) — Halloween is nearly here! WAND has reached out to community officials across central Illinois to confirm trick or treat times. As a reminder, it is generally good practice to skip houses with porch lights that have been turned off. Arcola: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on...
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in two vehicle crash south of Salem Saturday afternoon
A 52-year-old Salem woman was injured in a two vehicle crash on Route 37 at Church Road south of Salem Saturday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Shelly Steuer of Marshall Street was hit in the rear by 38-year-old Amie Organ of Gierten Road in Centralia after Steuer slowed for a car in front of her. Organ and two passengers in the Steuer vehicle, 39-year-old Elizabeth Coleman of Jefferson Avenue in Junction Cit and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Odin, all declined medical treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 16th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 60-year-old Salem man for aggravated domestic battery. Police were called to the home of Jeffrey Tate of West Warmouth Street where a female resident of the home had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation at the home. The alleged victim was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. Tate was taken to the Marion County Jail pending further court action.
fox32chicago.com
Earthquakes in Illinois? State encourages residents to participate in 'Shake Out' on Thursday
CHICAGO - Earthquakes are not common in Illinois, but they can happen, and the state wants you to be prepared. On October 20, residents are invited to take part in the 2022 International ShakeOut Day of Action. People in the Central United States will participate in earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Salem man was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested for aggravated battery in a public place and mob action. Carder Owens of North Broadway was allegedly involved in an incident at Salem Community High School on October 5th. No other details have yet been released.
I-74 eastbound reopen after crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After being closed because of a crash obstructing the right lane, I-74 eastbound near St. Joseph is reopened, Illinois State Police said. The crash occurred earlier this afternoon around mile marker 188.
