Pressure Continues at Alabama Capitol for Change as Prison Strike that has Led to Deaths Hits 18 Days

CA Lawmaker Asks State DOJ to Create Task Force to ‘Root Out Corruption’ in Cannabis Licensing
SACRAMENTO, CA – Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) said Tuesday she’s asked the CA Dept. of Justice to create a Cannabis Task Force to “evaluate the contracting practices, cannabis licensing procedures, and related issues of the contracting of cities in Southeast Los Angeles County (SELA) and other regions of the state that warrant additional oversight.”
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 171: Andrew Warren Discusses Being Suspended by DeSantis
On August 4, Andrew Warren, the twice-elected State Attorney for Florida’s Hillsborough County, was about to announce a major breakthrough in a 39-year-old cold rape and murder case when he was informed by armed deputies entering his office that Gov. Ron DeSantis had suspended him from office. Why? Warren...
‘Lunar New Year Now a California Holiday’: Berkeley Students on Newsom’s New Bill
Gov. Newsom recently signed AB 2596, which officially enshrines Lunar New Year–historically celebrated by many Asian American students–as a holiday into California law. While the majority response is positive, some Cal students have conflicting opinions on what this means for their communities. First introduced back in Feb. of...
