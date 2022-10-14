Read full article on original website
The Missouri Department of Transportation is beginning to wrap up its I-44 maintenance and repair projects in Pulaski and Phelps Counties. According to District Engineer Preston Kramer, the work on the Roubidoux Creek Bridge should wrap up by the end of next week, maybe sooner. The only remaining operation is the placement of an epoxy-wearing surface, which is weather dependent to some degree. It is possible that this work may be completed yet this week, says Kramer; but if not, it will be completed next week. He says the work in the westbound driving lanes of I-44 near Doolittle should wrap up within three weeks. It is possible that this work will be completed by Halloween, but it may be a few days into November before this work is complete. Right now, only one westbound lane is open in this construction area west of the Doolittle overpass.
Pumpkin Fest October 29th at Waynesville City Park
On October 29th, head to Waynesville City Park for a free event, providing the entire family with safety, food, games, and fun. An annual Pulaski County tradition since 2007, this year marks the return to a carnival-style setting. In 2021, the event was conducted drive-through style due to COVID-19 restrictions. Waynesville Mayor Pro Tem Sean Wilson says everyone is involved with Pumpkin Fest.
Performance Boaters Team Up For New Harpers Cõv Development At Lake Of The Ozarks
When well-known performance boat enthusiasts and partners Greg Harris and Yvonne Alemán of South Florida started looking for property at one of their favorite waterways in the country—Lake of the Ozarks in Central Missouri—they didn’t have much luck finding something that checked all of their boxes. Due to the hot market at the lake and their desired location, many options sold immediately, often before even going on the market.
Taco Tuesday! Muy Excelente Mexican Food Restaurants At Lake Of The Ozarks
There's no bad day for Mexican food, and if you're at the Lake of the Ozarks, there are plenty of great places to get it. So whether it's Taco Tuesday or any other day of the week, here are some local faves... (Disclaimer: Presented in no particular order — and...
Laclede Co C-5 appoints Homeless Liaison
The Joel E Barber School Board has officially appointed Aleah Bench to serve as the District Homeless Liaison. School Superintendent Rachelle Jennings tells Regional Radio News that Bench will work with families in the School District…. My Ozarks Online · Pb10182201jennings. As District Homeless Liaison Aleah Bench will...
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
Part Of Julie Road Closed Monday
Beginning on Monday, October 24th, at 8 a.m. Julie Road will be closed one mile west of Highway 5, and three-tenths of a mile southeast of Jaybird Lane in Lebanon. Julie Road will remain closed while crews work to replace a low water slab in that area. The closure will impact addresses from 18751 Julie Road through 18626 Julie Road. No estimated completion date for that project has been released. Drivers will need to find an alternate route around the area.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down part of I-44 near Marshfield, Mo.
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash closed part of I-44 near Marshfield on Tuesday evening. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 5 p.m. at mile marker 100. We do not know about any injuries. MoDOT reopened the road Tuesday evening. To report a correction or typo, please email...
Access to broadband is difficult in rural Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Access to fast internet is a challenge for many people in rural parts of Camden County. ”Internet has become almost as important a utility as gas or electricity,” said Commissioner Don Williams. Gary Steene lives in Camden County. He says he does not have...
Road and Bridge Levy in Laclede County
The annual property tax bills will be coming in December, and in Laclede County you may notice a levy for the common Road and Bridge. Laclede County Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst said it’s not a new levy, it has just been separated from General Revenue…. My Ozarks Online...
Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla
East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations. The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
Mo. Dept of Conservation purchasing tree seed from the public
MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people can...
Reshaping the 'mother church': Cathedral of St. Joseph receives renovations
JEFFERSON CITY— Ann Kampeter, a lifelong member of the Diocese of Jefferson City, walked through the halls of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, taking stock of changes made to the cathedral as part of a new, $15 million renovation project. She was one of about 30 people to tour the construction site, located on West Main Street in Jefferson City, on Friday afternoon.
Assault reported on Park Grove Drive
A Springfield man is facing felony charges in Laclede County in connection with an incident that was reported on Friday, October 14th. Laclede County deputies responded to a residence in the 27-thousand-block of Park Grove Drive, for a report of an assault. One of the residents reported that he was asleep when his girlfriend woke him up because she heard a dog barking. He reported that a man appeared at the foot of his bed, jumped on him, and began to hit him in the face. He also said that the suspect, 23-year-old Dakoda Brotherton, attempted to use a white extension cord to strangle him. The victim was able to get control of the situation and Brotherton was heavily injured. Brotherton was taken to an area hospital and was later released to the Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with felony burglary and felony assault with a bond of $50-thousand.
Trial Date For Billingsley Could Be Announced Today
A trial date is expected to be set today in Phelps County for 38-year-old Michael Billingsley of Beulah, Missouri. Billingsley is charged with second-degree murder, domestic assault, and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Vanessa Bradfield of Beulah in Southern Phelps County on August 21st. Of this year. Judge Kenneth Clayton denied a bond modification for Billingsley at a hearing last month; it was determined during the hearing that Billingsley is a flight risk. However, that issue could be addressed by the court today as well.
3 men accused in connection with theft of $75K worth of guns and tools in Wright County
Deputies said the investigation started when they were called to investigate a disturbance at Stair Steps Bridge on Sept. 28.
Former Lebanon Police Chief Dies at 80
A man who served 45 years with the Lebanon Police Department including serving as Chief of Police, has died. Raymond Blackburn joined the Lebanon Police Department as a dispatcher and Parking Meter Attendant in 1965. Blackburn went on the serve as a Police Officer for many years, working his way up to Chief of Police. Former Chief Raymond Blackburn died Sunday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Thursday at 2:30 at Shadels Colonial Chapel.
Rollover crash in Pulaski County leaves 72-year-old woman seriously injured
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 72-year-old woman is recovering from serious injuries after her pickup truck traveled off the side of the road and overturned yesterday at afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nancy Spicer was traveling in the eastbound lane of Laramie Rd. when the crash occurred. Highway Patrol says she The post Rollover crash in Pulaski County leaves 72-year-old woman seriously injured appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eldon Man Faces Charges In Miller County Crash
An Eldon man faces several charges for a one-vehicle wreck in Miller County early Saturday morning which left the two occupants of the car with serious injuries. The Highway Patrol says 18 year old Gavin Cadwalleder was cited for DWI resulting in serious injuries, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway, no insurance, possession of a controlled substance and several other violations.
Missouri Hiker Shares Video of Wild Horse Herd in the Woods
If you go hiking in Missouri, you can expect to run into all kinds of wildlife. Deer, raccoons, snakes if you're unlucky and if you're this Missouri hiker, a herd of wild horses. It wasn't that long ago that we shared video of the wild horse herd that still thrives...
