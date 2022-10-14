Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Coinbase Registers Biggest Daily BTC Outflow Since June
A couple of bullish signals for bitcoin (BTC) as more than 37,000 BTC worth $710 million left Coinbase on Tuesday, the biggest single-day outflow since June. Meanwhile, bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange slipped into prolonged "backwardation" during September. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Outlook as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Hxro founder Dan Gunsberg discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) amid low price volatility and the start of the year's third quarter earnings season for the S&P 500. Plus, insights into the options market.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Clinging to Mid $19K: Will Fed Pivot Bring Relief to the Cryptocurrency?
Bitcoin (BTC) is clinging to $19,500 as investors await the Federal Reserve's next move, hoping the Fed will pivot away from the ongoing liquidity tightening and offer a lifeline to risk assets. Martin Leinweber, digital asset product strategist at MarketVector Indexes, discusses his bitcoin outlook and the token’s correlation with stocks.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Stuck Around $19K as October Bounce Remains Elusive
Bitcoin (BTC) was supposedly due for a recovery rally in the routinely bullish month of October, but the bounce has remained elusive with the token struggling around the $19,000 level. Two Sigma Ventures Principal Andy Kangpan joins Christine Lee and special co-host Laura Shin on “First Mover” with his bitcoin outlook amid crypto winter.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Holding Steady Above $19K
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading within a narrow $19,000 to $21,000 range it's held for much of the past month and the trend could continue short of an unexpected catalyst. Last week saw $12 million in crypto asset inflows, with 75% of those from BTC. The ether-bitcoin ratio is maintaining an upward trend line, characterizing a bull run from June lows.
CoinDesk
Crusoe Energy Systems CEO on Bitcoin Mining Outlook
Last week, bitcoin mining difficulty surged to an all-time high. Chase Lochmiller, Crusoe Energy Systems co-founder and CEO, discusses what this means for business operations and the outlook for the bitcoin mining industry. Plus, insights into the $350 million Series C raise and M&A strategy amid crypto winter.
CoinDesk
Client Demand for Crypto Led to BNY Mellon's Custody Offering; FTX.US Under Scrutiny Over Securities Allegations
Client demand for crypto was the key factor in launching a crypto custody offering, said BNY Mellon CEO Robin Vince. The Texas State Securities Board is investigating FTX.US over allegations it offers unregistered securities products in the U.S. through its yield-bearing service. It took more than an hour to mine a block of bitcoin (BTC) on Monday.
CoinDesk
Binance to Launch Cloud Mining Business in November
The world's largest crypto exchange by volume, Binance continues its push into the embattled crypto mining industry with a plan to begin offering a crypto cloud mining product next month. Crypto miners have had a tough year, with the price of bitcoin having hung around $20,000 for months, a far...
CoinDesk
Umee CEO on DeFi Outlook Amid Rising Inflation
Umee Founder and CEO Brent Xu discusses the path ahead for DeFi markets and the wider fintech ecosystem, explaining the impact of rising inflation. Plus, a preview of his speech "Evaluating Debt Markets in DeFi" at CoinDesk's I.D.E.A.S. 2022 in New York City.
CoinDesk
Exploring the Digital Economy's Segmented Industries
Jodie Gunzberg, CoinDesk Indices managing director, shares insights into her presentation at I.D.E.A.S. 2022 on the different sectors of the digital asset space and its correlation with the S&P 500. "As the entire digital economy grows ... bitcoin will too," Gunzberg said.
CoinDesk
Sixth Wall CEO on Barriers to Metaverse Mass Adoption
"People aren't going to show up [to the metaverse] to do their taxes," Sixth Wall co-founder and CEO Lindsey McInerney says. Entertainment will bring the first billion users to the metaverse. She joins "All About Bitcoin" live from CoinDesk's I.D.E.A.S. 2022.
CoinDesk
Web3 Developers More Active Than Ever Despite Crypto Winter
New data shows the skyrocketing usage of two critically important Web3 libraries: Ethers.js and Web3.js. While the smart contract deployment rate dropped 45% mid cycle in 2017 and 2020, it has increased 50% since 2021. According to Tagus Capital Multi-Strategy Fund, this shows that "blockchain technology adoption continues strongly despite the drop in crypto prices."
CoinDesk
SALT Lending CEO on Future of Crypto Lending, DeFi
SALT Lending CEO Shawn Owen shares a preview of his panel from I.D.E.A.S. by CoinDesk in New York City where he will be speaking about the state of money markets, decentralized lending, and DeFi at large. Plus, investment strategies for navigating crypto winter.
CoinDesk
Mastercard, Paxos Team Up to Help Banks Offer Crypto Trading
Mastercard has formed a partnership with crypto trading platform Paxos to offer a program that will help financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest move bringing digital assets to the mainstream.
CoinDesk
SEC’s Gensler Says CFTC Should Get More Power to Police Stablecoins: Report
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Friday that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) should be given more authority to oversee stablecoins, according to a Reuters report. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De breaks down the details.
CoinDesk
Rep. Himes: There's Room for Both CBDCs and Private Stablecoins
Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) joins "First Mover" live from CoinDesk's I.D.E.A.S. in New York City to discuss his outlook on cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. He says there's "room for both" a private stablecoin and a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Plus, he discusses the timeline of a U.S. CBDC.
CoinDesk
Franklin Templeton CEO: Getting Into Crypto Can Be 'Difficult' for People Outside the Ecosystem
Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses the investment manager's role in allowing TradFi customers to understand and approach the opportunities in the crypto industry. "It's really difficult for a person who sits outside this ecosystem to understand how to enter it," Johnson said.
CoinDesk
Franklin Templeton CEO on Crypto Industry Outlook
Franklin Templeton is launching its first separately managed account strategies focused on crypto. Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses her outlook for the digital asset industry amid a bear market, along with her insights into the state of institutional demand, regulation, and innovation.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Established by Former Meta Employees Off to a Slow Start
Aptos, a new layer 1 blockchain established by former Meta (META) employees that promised extremely fast transaction speeds, isn't living up to those brisk expectations on its first day. "The Hash" panel discusses the launch of Aptos and the outlook for base layers during a bear market.
CoinDesk
Solana-Based NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Switches to Optional Royalty Model
Solana's leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden is moving to an optional royalty model, following in the controversial trend set by X2Y2 and others. "The Hash" team discusses what this means for the world of digital collectibles.
