CoinDesk

Coinbase Registers Biggest Daily BTC Outflow Since June

A couple of bullish signals for bitcoin (BTC) as more than 37,000 BTC worth $710 million left Coinbase on Tuesday, the biggest single-day outflow since June. Meanwhile, bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange slipped into prolonged "backwardation" during September. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Outlook as Earnings Season Kicks Off

Hxro founder Dan Gunsberg discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) amid low price volatility and the start of the year's third quarter earnings season for the S&P 500. Plus, insights into the options market.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Clinging to Mid $19K: Will Fed Pivot Bring Relief to the Cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin (BTC) is clinging to $19,500 as investors await the Federal Reserve's next move, hoping the Fed will pivot away from the ongoing liquidity tightening and offer a lifeline to risk assets. Martin Leinweber, digital asset product strategist at MarketVector Indexes, discusses his bitcoin outlook and the token’s correlation with stocks.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Stuck Around $19K as October Bounce Remains Elusive

Bitcoin (BTC) was supposedly due for a recovery rally in the routinely bullish month of October, but the bounce has remained elusive with the token struggling around the $19,000 level. Two Sigma Ventures Principal Andy Kangpan joins Christine Lee and special co-host Laura Shin on “First Mover” with his bitcoin outlook amid crypto winter.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Holding Steady Above $19K

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading within a narrow $19,000 to $21,000 range it's held for much of the past month and the trend could continue short of an unexpected catalyst. Last week saw $12 million in crypto asset inflows, with 75% of those from BTC. The ether-bitcoin ratio is maintaining an upward trend line, characterizing a bull run from June lows.
CoinDesk

Crusoe Energy Systems CEO on Bitcoin Mining Outlook

Last week, bitcoin mining difficulty surged to an all-time high. Chase Lochmiller, Crusoe Energy Systems co-founder and CEO, discusses what this means for business operations and the outlook for the bitcoin mining industry. Plus, insights into the $350 million Series C raise and M&A strategy amid crypto winter.
CoinDesk

Binance to Launch Cloud Mining Business in November

The world's largest crypto exchange by volume, Binance continues its push into the embattled crypto mining industry with a plan to begin offering a crypto cloud mining product next month. Crypto miners have had a tough year, with the price of bitcoin having hung around $20,000 for months, a far...
CoinDesk

Umee CEO on DeFi Outlook Amid Rising Inflation

Umee Founder and CEO Brent Xu discusses the path ahead for DeFi markets and the wider fintech ecosystem, explaining the impact of rising inflation. Plus, a preview of his speech "Evaluating Debt Markets in DeFi" at CoinDesk's I.D.E.A.S. 2022 in New York City.
CoinDesk

Exploring the Digital Economy's Segmented Industries

Jodie Gunzberg, CoinDesk Indices managing director, shares insights into her presentation at I.D.E.A.S. 2022 on the different sectors of the digital asset space and its correlation with the S&P 500. "As the entire digital economy grows ... bitcoin will too," Gunzberg said.
CoinDesk

Sixth Wall CEO on Barriers to Metaverse Mass Adoption

"People aren't going to show up [to the metaverse] to do their taxes," Sixth Wall co-founder and CEO Lindsey McInerney says. Entertainment will bring the first billion users to the metaverse. She joins "All About Bitcoin" live from CoinDesk's I.D.E.A.S. 2022.
CoinDesk

Web3 Developers More Active Than Ever Despite Crypto Winter

New data shows the skyrocketing usage of two critically important Web3 libraries: Ethers.js and Web3.js. While the smart contract deployment rate dropped 45% mid cycle in 2017 and 2020, it has increased 50% since 2021. According to Tagus Capital Multi-Strategy Fund, this shows that "blockchain technology adoption continues strongly despite the drop in crypto prices."
CoinDesk

SALT Lending CEO on Future of Crypto Lending, DeFi

SALT Lending CEO Shawn Owen shares a preview of his panel from I.D.E.A.S. by CoinDesk in New York City where he will be speaking about the state of money markets, decentralized lending, and DeFi at large. Plus, investment strategies for navigating crypto winter.
CoinDesk

Mastercard, Paxos Team Up to Help Banks Offer Crypto Trading

Mastercard has formed a partnership with crypto trading platform Paxos to offer a program that will help financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest move bringing digital assets to the mainstream.
CoinDesk

SEC’s Gensler Says CFTC Should Get More Power to Police Stablecoins: Report

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Friday that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) should be given more authority to oversee stablecoins, according to a Reuters report. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De breaks down the details.
CoinDesk

Rep. Himes: There's Room for Both CBDCs and Private Stablecoins

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) joins "First Mover" live from CoinDesk's I.D.E.A.S. in New York City to discuss his outlook on cryptocurrency regulation in the U.S. He says there's "room for both" a private stablecoin and a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Plus, he discusses the timeline of a U.S. CBDC.
CoinDesk

Franklin Templeton CEO on Crypto Industry Outlook

Franklin Templeton is launching its first separately managed account strategies focused on crypto. Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses her outlook for the digital asset industry amid a bear market, along with her insights into the state of institutional demand, regulation, and innovation.
CoinDesk

Blockchain Established by Former Meta Employees Off to a Slow Start

Aptos, a new layer 1 blockchain established by former Meta (META) employees that promised extremely fast transaction speeds, isn't living up to those brisk expectations on its first day. "The Hash" panel discusses the launch of Aptos and the outlook for base layers during a bear market.

