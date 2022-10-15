Read full article on original website
Related
und.com
Bavaro Tabbed Second Star
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Following a weekend sweep over the Wildcats of Northern Michigan, Notre Dame icer Drew Bavaro was named Second Star of the Week by the Big Ten, the conference announced Tuesday. Bavaro had an assist on Friday night’s game-winning goal before extending his point-streak to four...
und.com
Attack Fires Irish Past UIC In 4-2 Win
CHICAGO — Sophomore forward Matthew Roou scored the first brace of his career, scoring twice in the 4-2 win over UIC at Flames Field on Tuesday evening. Roou was joined by Kyle Genenbacher and Mitch Ferguson as Fighting Irish players that found the back of the net on the evening in the Notre Dame victory.
und.com
Match 13 Preview: UIC
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Notre Dame remains on the road with a midweek, non-conference matchup against UIC in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The match will be streamed on ESPN+. NOTRE DAME vs. UIC. Location: Chicago | Flames Field. Stream: ESPN+. Live Stats: Click Here.
und.com
Irish Take Home Seventh In Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational
VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish tied for seventh in their final competition of the fall at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational on Sunday, Oct. 16 and Monday, Oct. 17 hosted at the Quail Valley Golf Club. The Irish finished the competition shooting an 835 (-29),...
und.com
Miles named to 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — After her 2021-22 performance earned her a spot as a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, Notre Dame sophomore point guard Olivia Miles is once again on the award’s radar. On Monday, Miles was named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
und.com
Irish Win Fourth Straight as They Defeat Virginia Tech
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take home their fourth consecutive win in a row as they defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies in four sets in Purcell Pavilion (25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22). The Irish were led by Paris Thompson and Kaylyn Winkler who finished with 16...
Comments / 0