Virginia Announces 2023 Baseball Schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Embarking on his 20th season at the helm, head coach Brian O’Connor and the Virginia baseball program unveiled the 2023 schedule on Tuesday (Oct. 18). The Cavaliers will begin their 135th year of baseball on the road in Wilmington, N.C., in a four-team tournament hosted by UNCW.
No. 7 Virginia Wins 2-1 at No. 16 Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team (10-4) picked up a 2-1 victory against No. 16 Liberty (9-6) on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in Lynchburg, Va. Senior Adele Iacobucci scored the game-winning goal with 4:06 remaining in regulation. HOW IT HAPPENED. Liberty took a 1-0 lead late...
Cavaliers Picked Third in ACC Preseason Poll
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia was selected third by a vote of the media in the ACC Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Preseason Poll, announced Tuesday (Oct. 18). North Carolina is the preseason favorite, followed by Duke, Virginia, Miami and Florida State in the top five. ACC preseason voters selected Notre...
Cavaliers to Host Hofstra at Home Tuesday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (8-4-1, 4-1-1 ACC) is set to take on Hofstra (9-3-1, 4-2-1 CAA) as the Cavaliers wrap up their non-conference schedule on Tuesday (Oct. 18) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Tuesday night’s contest...
Virginia Travels to Georgia Tech Thursday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (2-4, 0-3 ACC) gets back to action after its bye week with a road contest at Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC) on Thursday (Oct. 20). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
UVA/Miami Set to Kick at 12:30 on Oct. 29
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 29 home football game against Miami will be at 12:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Regional Sports Networks. Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC...
Owens back with Tigers after FSU visit reinforces how different Clemson is
Clemson has regained a verbal commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. After decommitting from the Tigers last week, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star offensive tackle (...)
Thursday Night Lights Up Next for Hoos
CHARLOTTESVILLE — For years, Thursday night football generally meant one thing: a college game on ESPN. Since the NFL expanded its schedule to include Thursday night games, college football has more competition for viewers, but the ESPN showcase is still special for those involved. “I think it’s always fun...
Virginia Drops Weekend Finale to Miami, 3-1
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After earning its first conference win of the season over Florida State on Friday (Oct. 14), the Virginia volleyball team (9-10, 1-7 ACC) came up short Sunday afternoon (Oct. 16), falling 25-22, 29-31, 12-25, 7-25 to Miami (11-8, 4-4 ACC) at Memorial Gymnasium. Virginia was led...
Recruits react to Clemson's big win over Florida State
After Clemson’s 34-28 win over Florida State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday night, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Clemson commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the (...)
Clemson vs. Syracuse picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of undefeated ACC foes square off in a battle for first place in this division as Clemson and Syracuse meet in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Syracuse is one of the pleasant surprises of the college football season after coming in with head coach Dino Babers on the proverbial ...
2 Clemson Players Earn ACC Weekly Honors
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Linebacker of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday.
blufftontoday.com
Clemson football's Sheridan Jones returns from 'definitely scary' injury vs. Florida State
CLEMSON – It had been almost a month since Clemson football cornerback Sheridan Jones suffered the first of two stingers, a more common name for nerve injuries to the neck and shoulder areas. As he warmed up for last week’s game at Florida State, he couldn’t help but wonder...
Herbstreit gives takeaways from Clemson-FSU game, big-picture thoughts on Tigers
During ABC’s broadcast of the Clemson-Florida State game on Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Kirk Herbstreit gave his takeaways from the Tigers’ 34-28 win, as well as some (...)
Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game
Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
FSU football: 3 overreactions to ‘Noles loss against Clemson
FSU football suffered its third consecutive loss Saturday night against Clemson. The Noles went toe-to-toe with Clemson for nearly the first half before a costly turnover turned the tide in the game for good. A special teams kickoff breakdown on the second-half opening kickoff gave the FSU defense virtually no...
Swinney gives injury update after FSU game
During his postgame press conference following fourth-ranked Clemson's 34-28 win over Florida State on Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if the Tigers (...)
FOX Carolina
TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines. Reagan Scanlon worked hard to...
Greta Van Fleet singer suffers ruptured eardrum; band postpones shows in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Greta Van Fleet will be postponing three upcoming shows after the band’s lead vocalist Josh Kiszka suffered a ruptured eardrum. On Monday, the band posted to Facebook that they would be rescheduling their Oct. 18 show in Raleigh, North Carolina; Oct. 19 show in Greenville, South Carolina; and Oct. 21 show […]
my40.tv
Spartanburg native part of Richard Childress Racing resurgence in 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — In NASCAR, the drivers are the stars. They're the ones plastered on billboards, cutting up in commercials, and leering in cardboard form at tracks, gas stations, and grocery stores across the southeast. But racing is and has always been a team sport. An important cog...
