ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiasports.com

Virginia Announces 2023 Baseball Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Embarking on his 20th season at the helm, head coach Brian O’Connor and the Virginia baseball program unveiled the 2023 schedule on Tuesday (Oct. 18). The Cavaliers will begin their 135th year of baseball on the road in Wilmington, N.C., in a four-team tournament hosted by UNCW.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 7 Virginia Wins 2-1 at No. 16 Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team (10-4) picked up a 2-1 victory against No. 16 Liberty (9-6) on Tuesday (Oct. 18) in Lynchburg, Va. Senior Adele Iacobucci scored the game-winning goal with 4:06 remaining in regulation. HOW IT HAPPENED. Liberty took a 1-0 lead late...
LYNCHBURG, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Picked Third in ACC Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia was selected third by a vote of the media in the ACC Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Preseason Poll, announced Tuesday (Oct. 18). North Carolina is the preseason favorite, followed by Duke, Virginia, Miami and Florida State in the top five. ACC preseason voters selected Notre...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers to Host Hofstra at Home Tuesday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (8-4-1, 4-1-1 ACC) is set to take on Hofstra (9-3-1, 4-2-1 CAA) as the Cavaliers wrap up their non-conference schedule on Tuesday (Oct. 18) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Tuesday night’s contest...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Travels to Georgia Tech Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (2-4, 0-3 ACC) gets back to action after its bye week with a road contest at Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC) on Thursday (Oct. 20). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

UVA/Miami Set to Kick at 12:30 on Oct. 29

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 29 home football game against Miami will be at 12:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Regional Sports Networks. Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Thursday Night Lights Up Next for Hoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE — For years, Thursday night football generally meant one thing: a college game on ESPN. Since the NFL expanded its schedule to include Thursday night games, college football has more competition for viewers, but the ESPN showcase is still special for those involved. “I think it’s always fun...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Drops Weekend Finale to Miami, 3-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After earning its first conference win of the season over Florida State on Friday (Oct. 14), the Virginia volleyball team (9-10, 1-7 ACC) came up short Sunday afternoon (Oct. 16), falling 25-22, 29-31, 12-25, 7-25 to Miami (11-8, 4-4 ACC) at Memorial Gymnasium. Virginia was led...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
AllClemson

2 Clemson Players Earn ACC Weekly Honors

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Linebacker of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game

Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

FSU football: 3 overreactions to ‘Noles loss against Clemson

FSU football suffered its third consecutive loss Saturday night against Clemson. The Noles went toe-to-toe with Clemson for nearly the first half before a costly turnover turned the tide in the game for good. A special teams kickoff breakdown on the second-half opening kickoff gave the FSU defense virtually no...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOX Carolina

TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines. Reagan Scanlon worked hard to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy