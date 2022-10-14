Read full article on original website
Ducks Return Home to Host No. 7 Stanford, No. 25 Cal
Oregon welcomes a pair of ranked opponents from the Bay Area to Pape' Field. First up is No. 7 Stanford Thursday at 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Live Stream) followed by No. 25 California Sunday at noon (Pac-12 Network). KEY STORYLINES. • Oregon is at No. 41 in the latest RPI for...
Football Practice Report: Oct. 18
After a quiet weekend, the noise is increasing exponentially this week around Oregon football. It will be a matchup of top-10 teams Saturday in Autzen Stadium, with first place in the Pac-12 on the line as the No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0) host No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0). The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on FOX, and ESPN's "College GameDay" will be on campus for its morning pregame show.
Ducks Into Top 15 Ahead of Pac-12s
EUGENE, Ore. – On the heels of a strong showing at the loaded Nuttycombe Invitational, the Oregon cross country teams have moved into the top 15 in Tuesday's release of the USTFCCCA national poll. The Women of Oregon are tied with Georgetown at No. 12 in the country, a...
Ducks Check in at No. 20 in Preseason AP Poll
EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon women's basketball team will open its season in the top 25 of the Associated Press rankings for the sixth consecutive year after coming in at No. 20 in the preseason poll released on Tuesday. The Ducks are one of just seven programs in the...
Mighty Oregon Podcast: Rashad, Fouts And A Comeback For The Ages
The latest episode of the Mighty Oregon Podcast looks back on Oregon's epic fourth-quarter comeback at UCLA in 1970.
Paopao Named To Lieberman Award Watch List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao is one of 20 players on the preseason watch list for the Nancy Lieberman Award, presented annually to the nation's top point guard by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Game and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). Paopao is on the Lieberman...
