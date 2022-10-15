Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Basketball Tabbed Sixth, Three Named to All-Sun Belt Preseason Teams
NEW ORLEANS – The Marshall University men's basketball team was picked to finish sixth in the 2022-23 Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll as senior Taevion Kinsey was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team, and redshirt junior Andrew Taylor and junior Kamdyn Curfman were named to the third team, as announced by the league office on Monday.
herdzone.com
Jones Wins Dayton Flyer Invitational, Men’s Golf Places Fourth
DAYTON, Ohio – Marshall University men's golf senior Tyler Jones captured the individual title at the Dayton Flyer Invitational as the team took fourth on Tuesday. "What a great way to end the fall," Herd men's golf head coach Matt Grobe said after the event. "I am so proud of these guys! They battled the elements and one of the best fields we have played since I have been here. This team has a ton of grit, and they are so fun to coach. Tyler Jones finished an incredible fall with another win. He played great this week. Kyle Mitchell played some really good golf and had one of his best finishes of the year. Joseph Kalaskey played consistent and gave us three good scores this week. Ryan Bilby and Christian Boyd bounced back after tough second rounds and shot some great scores for the team. It was so good to see Andrew Wyss competing this week and playing very consistent golf. This is a great tournament to get us ready for the off season and I can't wait for the spring. This is a special team!"
herdzone.com
Men’s Golf Closes Fall at Dayton Flyer Invitational
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's golf team is set to close out the fall at the Dayton Flyer Invitational Monday and Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. Time: 9 a.m. shotgun start on Monday (36 holes), 9 a.m. shotgun start on Tuesday (18 holes) Place: Dayton, Ohio. Course: NCR...
