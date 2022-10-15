DAYTON, Ohio – Marshall University men's golf senior Tyler Jones captured the individual title at the Dayton Flyer Invitational as the team took fourth on Tuesday. "What a great way to end the fall," Herd men's golf head coach Matt Grobe said after the event. "I am so proud of these guys! They battled the elements and one of the best fields we have played since I have been here. This team has a ton of grit, and they are so fun to coach. Tyler Jones finished an incredible fall with another win. He played great this week. Kyle Mitchell played some really good golf and had one of his best finishes of the year. Joseph Kalaskey played consistent and gave us three good scores this week. Ryan Bilby and Christian Boyd bounced back after tough second rounds and shot some great scores for the team. It was so good to see Andrew Wyss competing this week and playing very consistent golf. This is a great tournament to get us ready for the off season and I can't wait for the spring. This is a special team!"

