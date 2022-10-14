Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Higher after Friday’s Carnage
Stock indices finished today’s trading session firmly in the green after a poor performance on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.86%, 2.65%, and 3.47%, respectively. All sectors rallied today after each one finished Friday in negative territory. Nonetheless, the...
tipranks.com
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is...
tipranks.com
Seeking Recession-Proof Stocks? Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like
Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Amidst stubbornly high inflation, a Federal Reserve shift to rapid interest rate hikes, and lackluster economic growth, the punditry is all but certain that we’re on course for a recession – if it’s not here already.
tipranks.com
Gary Black Proposes $10B Share Buyback for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock
Gary Black proposes a $10 billion share buyback for Tesla spread out over three years. The fund manager also shared his expectations from Tesla’s Q3 print. Gary Black, the Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC, tweeted his views on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) ahead of its third-quarter results scheduled for Wednesday. Black suggests that Tesla’s Board could authorize a $10 billion share buyback program and use $5 billion to immediately buy back shares from CEO Elon Musk. This would solve the dual purpose of helping Musk finance the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) buyout and also reduce the overhang on Tesla shares and improve earnings per share.
tipranks.com
Two small-cap stocks with not-so-small dividends
Investing in dividend stocks is the best way to stay positive in the market during times of market volatility. With many big players under-performing in the current economic climate, one choice for investors is small-cap stocks – and we’ve used TipRanks’ suite of tools to pick out two promising British choices.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Shares are Trending Higher
California-based EV maker Canoo has gained almost 20% in the past 24 hours after receiving a mega order from Kingbee, a van rental company in the U.S. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares breathed a fresh leash jumping 12.4% on October 17 and are trading another 6% higher in the pre-market trading session today. Canoo won a big order from work-ready, van rental company Kingbee for 9,300 EVs. Importantly, the order comes with an option to double up to 18,600 vehicles.
tipranks.com
Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): Why Concerns Over Figma are Overblown
Adobe’s Figma acquisition has its variables but will likely bear fruit over the long term. Meanwhile, investor focus has shifted away from Adobe’s stellar core business. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares plunged last month after reporting mixed third-quarter results. Moreover, investors were rattled after the software giant offered light sales guidance and an unexpected acquisition. Nevertheless, its long-term prospects are incredibly bright. It still faces macro headwinds that could slow down its sales growth and margins in the near term, but it’s expected to bounce back from these challenges over time with its robust business model. Hence, we are bullish on ADBE stock.
tipranks.com
Starboard Takes Stake in Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), What’s Ahead?
Starboard Value acquires a stake in Splunk. The move could support the recovery in SPLK stock, which has lost substantial value in 2022. Starboard Value has taken a slightly under 5% stake in software company Splunk (NASDAQ:SLPK), the Wall Street Journal reported. The report highlighted that the activist investor could push SPLK’s management to take measures to drive its stock price higher. Notably, Splunk stock has declined more than 39% year-to-date.
tipranks.com
Should You Bet on Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock?
Credit Suisse stock is down over 50% this year. Execution risk associated with its turnaround plan keeps Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Goy sidelined. Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5) stock has lost over 50% of its value year-to-date on concerns over financial health. Though the company is in the middle of a strategic review and is selling assets to inject liquidity, execution risk associated with its restructuring plan could play spoilsport, noted Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Goy. The analyst has a Hold rating on Credit Suisse with a price target of SFr.6.
tipranks.com
Hedging Inflation: Which Investments Work?
During periods of high inflation, investors often look for investment opportunities that can provide them with a hedge against eroding economic and financial conditions. While there are many alternatives other than the stock market, some investments have proven more successful over time, allowing investors better growth and protection for their portfolios.
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) Stock Has Underperformed. Is More Pain Ahead?
The shares of Meta Platforms have significantly underperformed the benchmark index in 2022. It is struggling to drive its user base amid heightened competition. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock has significantly underperformed the broader markets this year. META stock has lost more than 62% of its value this year, compared to about a 25% decrease in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Further, the social media giant is struggling to drive its user base amid increased competition and a weak macro environment, indicating more pain ahead.
tipranks.com
Fly Intel: Top five weekend stock stories
Catch up on the weekend’s top five stories with this list compiled by The Fly: 1. Activist investor Starboard Value LP has built a just under 5% stake in Splunk (SLPK) and plans to push the software maker to take action to boost its stock price, The Wall Street Journal’s Cara Lombardo and Lauren Thomas reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Starboard CEO Jeff Smith is appearing at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit on Tuesday and is expected to detail the fund’s thesis then, sources told the Journal. 2. Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) is broadening its battery-powered lineup with a sport utility vehicle that will take on Tesla’s (TSLA) Model Y in another step toward the automaker’s goal to go all-electric by the end of the decade, Bloomberg’s William Wilkes reported. The EQE SUV, unveiled on the eve of the Paris car show, will edge out the cheaper Model Y with 367 miles of driving range and start at around $68,000 when sales begin late this year, the author noted. It’s the fourth model to use Mercedes’ dedicated EV platform, which also underpins the flagship EQS sedan. 3. Oracle (ORCL) is using the cloud to drive new growth in the company’s application and database software businesses, while also moving to take on the three giants in the public cloud – Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, or AWS, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet (GOOGL) Google Cloud, Eric J. Savitz wrote in this week’s edition of Barron’s. Oracle is getting traction on all fronts, and it’s driving growth rates the company hasn’t seen in more than a decade, the author noted. Nonetheless, the stock hasn’t been immune to the market selloff and investors seem to have hated the company’s recent deal to buy the electronic health-records company Cerner (CRNR) for $28.3B in cash, the publication said. 4. Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal Pictures’ "Halloween Ends" won this weekend at the North America box office with a $41.3M debut. The final movie in the trilogy returning Jamie Lee Curtis as Laure Strode was expected to open in the same range of "Halloween Kills," or $50M. Overseas, the film earned $17.2M for a global start of $58.4M. 5. TJX (TJX), Ross Stores (ROST), Burlington Stores (BURL), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), BHP (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), Glencore (GLNCY), Anglo American (NGLOY), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Alcoa (AA), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Newmont (NEM), and Cameco (CCJ) saw positive mentions in this week’s edition of Barron’s.
tipranks.com
Why Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) shares rose today and how high they could go
Liontown Resources shares reached their highest point in more than a month. The spike followed a recent price record for lithium in China. Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) shares rose as much as 7.3% to a day’s peak of AU$1.76, which also represented its highest point in more than a month. The stock surged on the back of a record high lithium price in China.
tipranks.com
Li Auto, Tesla, or Nio: Which EV Ride is Better?
Electric vehicles or EV stocks have been battered this year due to macro challenges and concerns over a looming recession. However, the long-term demand trend remains strong as several countries are encouraging the adoption of EVs amid growing climate change concerns. We will look at three prominent EV names and Wall Street’s opinions about them.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Positive Momentum Continues
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green as yesterday’s positive momentum continues. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 1.13%, 1.16%, and 0.77%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.56%. Conversely, the industrial sector...
tipranks.com
Should You Bet on Lulu’s Fashion (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock?
With ongoing momentum in its core business and significant upside potential, Lulu’s Fashion has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about LVLU stock. If penny stocks attract you, consider leveraging TipRanks Penny Stocks Screener to zoom in on those with a higher possibility of beating the benchmark index. Using the Screener, we shortlisted Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings (NASDAQ:LVLU) stock with an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ price targets show solid upside potential.
tipranks.com
Challenging a Bearish Call on Semiconductor Stocks
Semiconductor stocks may see some short-term headwinds. Nonetheless, the fundamental picture for the industry remains very strong for the long term. Semiconductor sales could be impacted after the U.S. decided to double down on its anti-China semiconductor policy. Analyst Vivek Arya promptly capitalized on the news and provided coverage on the semiconductor sector. According to Arya, various blue-chip semiconductor companies could lose up to 10% in annual sales, with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) being the most likely losers.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Plunged 22.4%
Goodfood Market Corp. shares were on a downward spiral on Friday after the company announced a significant business update, shutting down its 30-minute delivery service and breaching a debt covenant. Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) declined 22.4% on October 14 after the company provided a crucial strategic and financial...
tipranks.com
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): Bull Case Still Strong Despite Lowered Guidance
Applied Materials recently trimmed its outlook, which led to a slew of price cuts. However, the long-term prospects of the company remain intact, keeping Needham analyst Quinn Bolton bullish. Amid the increasing sanctions on U.S. semiconductor chip exports to China, wafer fab equipment leader Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) joined the bandwagon...
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 17: What You Need to Know
The Australian share market sees broad losses in afternoon trading. The ASX remained down in afternoon trading. The S&P/ASX200 was lower today, dropping 98.60 points or 1.46% to 6,660.20. The broader All Ordinaries was lower today, dropping 99.70 points or 1.43% to 6,848.90. Across the market, all 11 sectors were...
Comments / 0