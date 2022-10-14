ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellwood, IL

vfpress.news

Stone Park’s Now In The Home-Building Business

Two homes under construction on the 1700 block of N. 37th Ave. in Stone Park. Both are being built by the village. | File. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The village of Stone Park is the latest suburb in Proviso Township to get into the...
STONE PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Part Of Westchester Boulevard Designated Honorary ‘Frank Perry Way’

Westchester’s late village president, Frank Perry, center, at Westchester Fest in August 2021. | File. Sunday, October 16, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The portion of Westchester Boulevard spanning from Roosevelt Road to Canterbury Street is now Frank J. Perry Way in honor of the village’s late mayor who died last year.
WESTCHESTER, IL
vfpress.news

Northlake’s Newest Alderman Rooted In Youth Sports

New Northlake Ald. Juan Urbina at a City Council meeting on Oct. 17. | Shanel Romain. Monday, October 17, 2022 || By Shanel Romain || @maywoodnews. Northlake’s newest alderman has an extensive background in local youth sports, which was a main reason why he was recruited for the job, said the suburb’s mayor, Jeffrey Sherwin.
NORTHLAKE, IL
vfpress.news

Stone Park Mourns Senior Trustee, Seeking To Fill Board Vacancy

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The village of Stone Park mourned the death of the senior trustee on its village board earlier this month. Joseph “Joe” P. Burdi died Oct. 10. He was 72 years old. Stone Park officials announced Bird’s death on...
STONE PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Rev. Johnnie R. Haynie, Prominent Broadview Pastor, Dies

Monday, October 17, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Broadview is mourning the death of Rev. Johnnie R. Haynie, the longtime pastor of Garden of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 S. 17th Ave. in Broadview. Haynie’s death was confirmed by members of his church and his funeral information has been announced by Wallace Broadview Funeral Home.
BROADVIEW, IL

