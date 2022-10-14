ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
GoDucks.com

Ducks Return Home to Host No. 7 Stanford, No. 25 Cal

Oregon welcomes a pair of ranked opponents from the Bay Area to Pape' Field. First up is No. 7 Stanford Thursday at 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Live Stream) followed by No. 25 California Sunday at noon (Pac-12 Network). KEY STORYLINES. • Oregon is at No. 41 in the latest RPI for...
EUGENE, OR
GoDucks.com

Ducks Into Top 15 Ahead of Pac-12s

EUGENE, Ore. – On the heels of a strong showing at the loaded Nuttycombe Invitational, the Oregon cross country teams have moved into the top 15 in Tuesday's release of the USTFCCCA national poll. The Women of Oregon are tied with Georgetown at No. 12 in the country, a...
CORVALLIS, OR
GoDucks.com

Football Practice Report: Oct. 18

After a quiet weekend, the noise is increasing exponentially this week around Oregon football. It will be a matchup of top-10 teams Saturday in Autzen Stadium, with first place in the Pac-12 on the line as the No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0) host No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0). The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on FOX, and ESPN's "College GameDay" will be on campus for its morning pregame show.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy