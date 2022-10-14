Read full article on original website
Related
GoDucks.com
Ducks Return Home to Host No. 7 Stanford, No. 25 Cal
Oregon welcomes a pair of ranked opponents from the Bay Area to Pape' Field. First up is No. 7 Stanford Thursday at 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Live Stream) followed by No. 25 California Sunday at noon (Pac-12 Network). KEY STORYLINES. • Oregon is at No. 41 in the latest RPI for...
GoDucks.com
Ducks Into Top 15 Ahead of Pac-12s
EUGENE, Ore. – On the heels of a strong showing at the loaded Nuttycombe Invitational, the Oregon cross country teams have moved into the top 15 in Tuesday's release of the USTFCCCA national poll. The Women of Oregon are tied with Georgetown at No. 12 in the country, a...
GoDucks.com
Football Practice Report: Oct. 18
After a quiet weekend, the noise is increasing exponentially this week around Oregon football. It will be a matchup of top-10 teams Saturday in Autzen Stadium, with first place in the Pac-12 on the line as the No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0) host No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0). The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on FOX, and ESPN's "College GameDay" will be on campus for its morning pregame show.
GoDucks.com
Mighty Oregon Podcast: Rashad, Fouts And A Comeback For The Ages
The latest episode of the Mighty Oregon Podcast looks back on Oregon's epic fourth-quarter comeback at UCLA in 1970.
Comments / 0