After a quiet weekend, the noise is increasing exponentially this week around Oregon football. It will be a matchup of top-10 teams Saturday in Autzen Stadium, with first place in the Pac-12 on the line as the No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0) host No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0). The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on FOX, and ESPN's "College GameDay" will be on campus for its morning pregame show.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO