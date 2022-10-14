ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, IL

fox32chicago.com

Suburban high school drops 'king' and 'queen' homecoming titles

DARIEN, Ill. - A suburban high school dropped the ‘king' and ‘queen’ titles for Homecoming this year in order to give all students the chance to be involved, the school said Monday. According to Hinsdale South spokesperson Chris Jasculca, a few weeks before homecoming, freshmen, sophomores and...
HINSDALE, IL
pelhampostpms.org

Family gets backlash for their popular Stranger Things Halloween decorations!

Spooky days are approaching and people are wowed at how people have set up their Halloween decorations, such as this family in Plainfield, Illinois. After 1,500 hours of hard work, David and Audrey Appel have taken Halloween to the next level. Audrey and David have been working up to 9 hours a day last month and have gone viral over it. Even the TikTok of it has 14 million views as of September 28th and even captured the attention of Netflix themselves who commented “#001 fan for sure,”.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Collider

How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'

Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Alsip woman celebrates 100th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here at CBS 2, we want to wish Geneva Lockett a very happy birthday. She turned 100 on Thursday and there will be a big celebration today at the Lighthouse Church of All Nations in Alsip.Geneva grew up on a farm in Alabama with 14 siblings.She was married for 78 years to willie James Lockett who passed away in 2019.She has four sons, 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.Geneva, we hope you enjoy your special day.
ALSIP, IL
CBS Chicago

The CBS 2 Investigators dig into a growing number of cancer cases in a suburban village

UNION, Ill. (CBS) - Fear grows as more people from a northwest suburban village battle cancer - they blame two companies for contaminating land with toxic chemicals and not telling neighboring residents.Brenda Boeldt gets emotional when she thinks about growing up in the Village of Union, located in McHenry County."They picked on our small little town, and think that they were going to get away with it. They should be held accountable for it," said Boeldt. "It's not fair."Memories of playing in the fields around her grammar school, Evergreen Park Academy, are now tainted."It was a meeting ground. We all hung...
UNION, IL
lzbearfacts.com

Local Lake County lunches

Most teenagers spend about $56 to $192 a week, and with rising living conditions, such as gas prices and low minimum wages, no price is too cheap. Food is a price we pay everyday without even realizing it. But the thing most teenagers spend their money on without even realizing it, is food. Whether I am going out to breakfast, lunch, or dinner with my friends, or making a quick stop at one of the various fast food places around town, I find a way to spend too much money on what I eat. In order to find more affordable options, I reviewed five local restaurants and cafes.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
CHICAGO, IL

