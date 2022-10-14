Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Suburban high school drops 'king' and 'queen' homecoming titles
DARIEN, Ill. - A suburban high school dropped the ‘king' and ‘queen’ titles for Homecoming this year in order to give all students the chance to be involved, the school said Monday. According to Hinsdale South spokesperson Chris Jasculca, a few weeks before homecoming, freshmen, sophomores and...
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
pelhampostpms.org
Family gets backlash for their popular Stranger Things Halloween decorations!
Spooky days are approaching and people are wowed at how people have set up their Halloween decorations, such as this family in Plainfield, Illinois. After 1,500 hours of hard work, David and Audrey Appel have taken Halloween to the next level. Audrey and David have been working up to 9 hours a day last month and have gone viral over it. Even the TikTok of it has 14 million views as of September 28th and even captured the attention of Netflix themselves who commented “#001 fan for sure,”.
True-crime show will revive the case of the missing Bradley sisters
It is one of Chicago’s most notorious missing persons cases: the disappearance 21 years ago of the two Bradley sisters. Now, the family is hoping a true crime show will bring in more tips.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
1 year after his passing, ID of 'John Doe' remains a mystery
A handful of people who tried for years to identify one of the state’s living “John Does” gathered Tuesday afternoon to honor one of those men.
West suburban high school student dies after collapsing at Naperville North choir event: authorities
The 17-year-old boy was at a Naperville North High School choir event when he collapsed.
Collider
How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'
Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
Alsip woman celebrates 100th birthday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Here at CBS 2, we want to wish Geneva Lockett a very happy birthday. She turned 100 on Thursday and there will be a big celebration today at the Lighthouse Church of All Nations in Alsip.Geneva grew up on a farm in Alabama with 14 siblings.She was married for 78 years to willie James Lockett who passed away in 2019.She has four sons, 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.Geneva, we hope you enjoy your special day.
The CBS 2 Investigators dig into a growing number of cancer cases in a suburban village
UNION, Ill. (CBS) - Fear grows as more people from a northwest suburban village battle cancer - they blame two companies for contaminating land with toxic chemicals and not telling neighboring residents.Brenda Boeldt gets emotional when she thinks about growing up in the Village of Union, located in McHenry County."They picked on our small little town, and think that they were going to get away with it. They should be held accountable for it," said Boeldt. "It's not fair."Memories of playing in the fields around her grammar school, Evergreen Park Academy, are now tainted."It was a meeting ground. We all hung...
WGNtv.com
The List: Things that change when Robin calls in sick, according to Larry and Paul
CHICAGO — WGN Morning News’ Larry Potash and Paul Konrad share a list of things that change on the show when Robin Baumgarten calls in sick. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
fox32chicago.com
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
Reverend Jesse Jackson celebrated 81st birthday
A musical and memorable party was held Friday night at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
lzbearfacts.com
Local Lake County lunches
Most teenagers spend about $56 to $192 a week, and with rising living conditions, such as gas prices and low minimum wages, no price is too cheap. Food is a price we pay everyday without even realizing it. But the thing most teenagers spend their money on without even realizing it, is food. Whether I am going out to breakfast, lunch, or dinner with my friends, or making a quick stop at one of the various fast food places around town, I find a way to spend too much money on what I eat. In order to find more affordable options, I reviewed five local restaurants and cafes.
University of Chicago student shot in Woodlawn
A 20-year-old University of Chicago student was shot in Woodlawn earlier this week.
Processed Meats a Greater Cancer Concern Than Weed-Killer Ingredient Found in High Numbers on Midwest Plants, According to Chicago's Top Doctor
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
Legendary Illinois Hotel May Be the Most Haunted and Terrifying One in America
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides, and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because of some strange occurrence in their room, or in the hallways.
Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
Cook County’s basic income pilot: 184,000+ applicants, just 3,250 spots
Takiyah Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the thousands applying for the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot, which will provide 3,250 residents with $500 a month for two years with no strings attached.
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
