ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
californiapublic.com

Why California Wildfire Activity Had Major Drop

The California wildfire season this year is looking much different than the past several years. Last year, 2.5 million acres burned and so far this year just 366,000. While we still have this month and November to get through, which can historically bring very dry and dangerous winds, Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri takes a look at what’s contributed to our lower wildfire season so far in the video update above.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiapublic.com

High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California

Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September — down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy