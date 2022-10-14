ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

historiccity

St Johns County mourns the passing of Commissioner Paul Waldron

Historic City News learned that early this morning (Tuesday) St Johns County District 3 Commissioner Paul Waldron passed away. Waldron’s health has been diminished since an extended battle with COVID-19 which left him hospitalized and bedridden just two years ago. Further medical complications followed leaving him with limited mobility and depending on a walker as he continued his duties and appearances at events around the county. In just a couple of weeks, on November 5th, he would have turned 54 years old.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
The Daily South

The Best Towns To Visit At Christmastime In Florida

Is there anything better than December in Florida? The tens of millions of visitors who flock to the Sunshine State each year when their own states are overcast think not. Still, while the winter weather—which seldom drops cooler than "chilly"—is flawless, one could conceivably complain that Florida is not the most festive state to visit when the most wonderful time of the year rolls around. But that's not the case in these towns, where the Christmas spirit is alive and well—even if snow never falls and reindeer sightings are rare.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
FLORIDA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
L. Cane

The Best Places in Florida to See Fall Foliage

Many people believe that Floridians can't enjoy fall colors in the way that the rest of the country can. Fortunately, that's not an entirely true assumption. There are places in Florida that showcase some of the colors we associate with fall, and not all of them are in north Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Free parking and shuttle for Rhythm & Ribs

Complimentary satellite parking and a shuttle service to the St. Johns County and St. Augustine Visitor Information Center will be available to the public on Saturday, October 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. to facilitate attendance at the Rotary Club’s Rhythm and Ribs Festival. Historic City News has...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

historiccity

Saint Augustine, FL
