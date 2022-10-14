ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

The Almanac Online

Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County

In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. a resident of Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle. As a long time resident...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
The Almanac Online

Editorial: Ray Mueller for San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 3

Voters have two strong candidates for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to choose from this November. We think Ray Mueller is the best equipped to take on the challenges of the board's sprawling and diverse District 3. Read the full story here Web Link posted Monday, October 17,...
The Almanac Online

Woodside High teacher shares first-hand account of lockdown on campus

Students sat at desks quietly taking practice SAT and SAT tests on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Woodside High School. They were in the midst of the school's annual "College and Career Day" when one teacher noticed a custodian come and lock their door. The teacher approached the custodian and asked...
WOODSIDE, CA

