EAST PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, U.S. Senator Jack Reed, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, Jr. and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva today joined state and local leaders to celebrate the completion of the resurfacing of Route 114 (East Shore Expressway/Wampanoag Trail) in East Providence and Barrington. This is the first resurfacing project to be completed using funds provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The additional funds allowed RIDOT to combine two projects originally set to begin construction in 2024 and 2025, so the entire corridor could be paved three years earlier than planned.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO