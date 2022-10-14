Firefighters were called to a residence on the 2900 block of Turbot Drive for reports of fire on a deck. Ladder Co. 6 arrived to find a small fire off the deck and near the building. The crew pulled an attack line and put out the fire. Firefighters also checked the residence to see whether fire spread into the building. Although the crew found light gray smoke indoors, they confirmed the fire had not extended into the building. Engine Co. 4 assisted Ladder 6 with clearing the smoke out of the residence.

