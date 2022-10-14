ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

City of Madison Wisconsin

Outside Deck Fire Traced To Improperly Discarded Cigarettes

Firefighters were called to a residence on the 2900 block of Turbot Drive for reports of fire on a deck. Ladder Co. 6 arrived to find a small fire off the deck and near the building. The crew pulled an attack line and put out the fire. Firefighters also checked the residence to see whether fire spread into the building. Although the crew found light gray smoke indoors, they confirmed the fire had not extended into the building. Engine Co. 4 assisted Ladder 6 with clearing the smoke out of the residence.
State Street Campus Garage Mixed-Use Project

Javascript is required to view this map. The State Street Campus Garage at 415 N. Lake Street was constructed in 1964 and the original structure is approaching the end of its useful life and has become financially challenging for the City to continue to invest in its ongoing maintenance. The City of Madison is pursuing a new development opportunity that will be a mixed-use project containing an intercity bus terminal, public parking structure, ground floor retail, and student housing.
Updates, Meeting & Event Highlights for the Week of October 16, 2022

Happy Fall! It's a very busy time of the year with many things happening within the city as well as the community. Last week I provided a blog/update about the 2023 Budget and invitation to public information meetings (PIM). There's still one remaining opportunity to attend a PIM live, next week, Monday October 24, 5:30-7:30pm.
Chief's Office

The information provided below is about some of the calls officers responded to over the last twenty-four (24) hours. Most narratives represent early and preliminary information that was gathered from those in the field who were actively working the cases. In many instances, facts and circumstances, even the type of crime listed, can change as the investigation unfolds.
City and MGE Continue Partnership to Achieve Climate and Energy Goals

The City of Madison and Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) have long been partners in ensuring quality services for the Madison community, from working shoulder to shoulder to get things up and running again after severe weather to our shared commitment to climate action. Both our organizations have ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
