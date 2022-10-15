ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, OH

richlandsource.com

Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt

COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
COLUMBUS, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: McComb drops a goose egg on Cory-Rawson

McComb's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Cory-Rawson during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, McComb and Cory-Rawson faced off on October 13, 2021 at Cory-Rawson High School. For more, click here.
RAWSON, OH
WHIZ

MVL Football Standings

Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through nine weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings. Big School Division. 1. Sheridan (8-1, 5-0, Clinched title outright) 2. Tri-Valley (7-2, 3-1) 3. Maysville (5-4, 2-2)
ZANESVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

OHSAA Playoffs Loom Large For All Five Area Football Squads

DELAWARE – The Berlin Bears shut down the usually powerful Marysville running attack Friday, limiting the Monarchs to just 183 hard-fought yards on the ground as the hosts bested the Monarchs, 24-10. Nascere Smith led the Monarchs, carrying the ball 13 times for 117 yards, including a 67-yards sprint and the Monarch’s only touchdown.
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Hocking Hills is a must-see destination for Ohio's fall foliage

LOGAN — Autumn in Ohio manages to take my breath away every year. The brilliant yellow of ginkgos and golden maples, the scarlets popping against the stubborn spring green foliage and darker hues of pine needles, the oranges that most watercolor artists could only hope to replicate. GALLERY: Autumn...
LOGAN, OH
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State

It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
MARIETTA, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Talks Ohio State's Bye Week, Prep For Iowa And Says "None of Our Goals Have Been Met" On 97.1 The Fan

The bye week allowed Ryan Day and the Buckeyes some much-needed time off, but Ohio State has already dove head-first into preparation for Iowa as game week begins. During his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable program on Monday, Day said Ohio State tries to "steal an extra practice" during its open week every year, and that this past week wasn't any different. Day said that has helped allow the Buckeyes to "get ahead gameplan-wise" as they seek to start the back half of their regular season strong against the Hawkeyes in Columbus this Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Cathy Bellomy

Cathy Lynn Bellomy (age 69) was carried home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 11, 2022. at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Bellomy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Madaline K. (Salyer) Smith

Madaline K. (Salyer) Smith, 77, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, with her daughters by her side. Madaline was born on September 29, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to Charles and Eva Salyer. She graduated from Madison Comprehensive High School in Mansfield. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, shopping, going out to eat, margaritas, dancing, singing Karoke, watching WWF wrestling, sports, game shows and soap operas. She loved her family fiercely and unconditionally. Her grandbabies and great-grandbabies were everything to her and she was very protective of them. She was very feisty and wasn’t afraid to say what was on her mind. She loved to have fun and was always the life of the party. To know her was to love her. She had a unique personality and sense of humor. She definitely wasn’t your “average” grandma. Each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have wonderful, loving and funny memories and stories of Grandma Madaline that they will always cherish and hold dear to their hearts. She was truly one-of-a-kind and will be dearly missed every single day by all who knew and loved her.
MANSFIELD, OH

