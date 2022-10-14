Read full article on original website
Shirley Smith (1933-2022)
Shirley J. Smith, 89, of Topeka, passed away on Oct. 14, 2022. She was born Sept. 6, 1933 in the Delia area to Paul and Wilma Holt Voelker. At a very early age, she moved with her parents to Hoyt. She attended Hoyt Elementary and Hoyt High School, graduating in 1951. Shirley was active in the Hoyt 4-H Club.
Crystelle Barnett (1937-2022)
Crystelle Beth Barnett, 85, of Holton, formerly of Arrington, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. She was born January 18, 1937 in Cummings, the daughter of Arthur and Louise (Ebbrecht) Gilkison. Crystelle graduated from ACCHS in 1954. She grew up in the Brush Creek...
Steven Haag (1947-2022)
Steven Joe Haag, 75, of Austin, Texas and formerly of Holton, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Austin, Texas. He was born on May 17, 1947 to Frances Evelyn Haag (Cocherell) and John Henry Haag in Topeka. He lived with his parents and older brother Charles Richard Haag during his early years going through Holton public schools until his graduation in 1966.
Earl Glen Everhart (1942-2022)
Earl Glen Everhart, 80, formerly of Hoyt, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at his home in Topeka. He was born May 8, 1942 in Hillsboro, the son of Ted and Mildred Unruh Everhart. His childhood years were spent on the farm. He graduated from Hoyt High School, Hoyt, in...
