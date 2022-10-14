Steven Joe Haag, 75, of Austin, Texas and formerly of Holton, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Austin, Texas. He was born on May 17, 1947 to Frances Evelyn Haag (Cocherell) and John Henry Haag in Topeka. He lived with his parents and older brother Charles Richard Haag during his early years going through Holton public schools until his graduation in 1966.

