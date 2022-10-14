ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
Film breakdown shows Saints costly error no one noticed

This loss by the New Orleans Saints hits a little different than the other three from this season. This one was in the bag. I mean, it was literally the Saints’ game to lose. And boom, just like that, the Cincinnati Bengals force some errors and capitalize off of them.
Biggest play of Buccaneers-Steelers is one few people will talk about

The Pittsburgh Steelers stopped their four-game skid with a hard-fought 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. While rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first touchdown pass and wide receiver Chase Claypool’s fourth-quarter score may get the highlights, another play deserves its flowers. At halftime, the Steelers led...
The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
Former Saints’ star calls out two players after loss to Bengals

The New Orleans Saints once again failed to finish today. They struggled in every phase in the fourth quarter. A former star for the Saints noticed. Lance Moore, a wideout for New Orleans during some of their best offensive seasons, had some harsh criticism for QB Jameis Winston and punter Blake Gillikin.
Nick Saban was at a loss after Alabama’s loss to Tennessee Vols

The Tennessee Vols may have broken Nick Saban on Saturday night in Knoxville. Alright, that might be a stretch. Saban is the greatest coach in the history of college football. He’s rebounded from losses before and he’ll rebound from this one (I wouldn’t want to be Mississippi State next week).
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds

The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
Alabama radio host has wild theory for why Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee Vols

A radio host in Alabama is having trouble accepting the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Vols. Ryan Fowler, host of “The Game on 100.9” in Tuscaloosa, sent a tweet on Monday night that suggested an official was celebrating a Vols touchdown in the first quarter.
Joe Burrow had inspiration beyond the football field on Sunday

Before quarterback Joe Burrow joined the Cincinnati Bengals he was winning a Heisman Trophy and a national championship at LSU. In just two seasons with the program, Burrow made himself a legend on campus and throughout the state of Louisiana. Although he’s a big star, Burrow doesn’t usually get to...
Eagles making Cowboys’ Pro Bowler regret what he said in first half

The Philadelphia Eagles are already making a Dallas Cowboys defender look dumb after their phenomenal first half. Some of you may remember, some of you may not, or just didn’t care, but the Cowboys were trash-talking all week leading up to this game. In particular, it was DeMarcus Lawrence, and he is already looking bad, and will probably regret what he said.
Cowboys head coach explains highly controversial decision

The Dallas Cowboys faced a few important decisions on Sunday’s primetime game versus the Philadelphia Eagles that are still being discussed. The biggest of which came in the first half – with the team down 14 to nothing and fresh off Cooper Rush’s first interception the drive before – when CeeDee Lamb crossed the first down marker but the zebras called him short.

