Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
atozsports.com
NFL should feel unsafe after latest Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night by a score of 26-17. Despite the loss, there should be confidence coming out of the Cowboys’ facilities in Frisco. Dallas fell down big early to the undefeated Eagles — trailing 20-0 at the half. However, the Cowboys...
atozsports.com
Film breakdown shows Saints costly error no one noticed
This loss by the New Orleans Saints hits a little different than the other three from this season. This one was in the bag. I mean, it was literally the Saints’ game to lose. And boom, just like that, the Cincinnati Bengals force some errors and capitalize off of them.
atozsports.com
Biggest play of Buccaneers-Steelers is one few people will talk about
The Pittsburgh Steelers stopped their four-game skid with a hard-fought 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. While rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first touchdown pass and wide receiver Chase Claypool’s fourth-quarter score may get the highlights, another play deserves its flowers. At halftime, the Steelers led...
atozsports.com
The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals
The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
atozsports.com
Former Saints’ star calls out two players after loss to Bengals
The New Orleans Saints once again failed to finish today. They struggled in every phase in the fourth quarter. A former star for the Saints noticed. Lance Moore, a wideout for New Orleans during some of their best offensive seasons, had some harsh criticism for QB Jameis Winston and punter Blake Gillikin.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban was at a loss after Alabama’s loss to Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols may have broken Nick Saban on Saturday night in Knoxville. Alright, that might be a stretch. Saban is the greatest coach in the history of college football. He’s rebounded from losses before and he’ll rebound from this one (I wouldn’t want to be Mississippi State next week).
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid the ultimate price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ players give credit where credit is due, but not to the Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs played one of the more interesting games of the season on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. This was the two best teams in football going head to head in a game that gave the other bragging rights until January. While history doesn’t say it, this is...
atozsports.com
Why Cowboys’ coaching staff deserves a round of applause despite Sunday’s loss
The NFL’s primetime game of the week didn’t look like one played in this decade. besides the modern graphics shown on the TV. At times, it didn’t even resemble one from the last decade, either. Both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles played some gritty, old-school, smash-mouth...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player appeared to throw some shade at Henry To’o To’o after beating Bama
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker and his teammates appeared to throw some shade at Alabama linebacker Henry To’o To’o, a former Vol who transferred to Bama after the 2020 season, after UT’s 52-49 win on Saturday. First some backstory. On Friday evening, Alabama released a hype video...
atozsports.com
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds
The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
atozsports.com
Alabama radio host has wild theory for why Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee Vols
A radio host in Alabama is having trouble accepting the Crimson Tide’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Vols. Ryan Fowler, host of “The Game on 100.9” in Tuscaloosa, sent a tweet on Monday night that suggested an official was celebrating a Vols touchdown in the first quarter.
atozsports.com
Joe Burrow had inspiration beyond the football field on Sunday
Before quarterback Joe Burrow joined the Cincinnati Bengals he was winning a Heisman Trophy and a national championship at LSU. In just two seasons with the program, Burrow made himself a legend on campus and throughout the state of Louisiana. Although he’s a big star, Burrow doesn’t usually get to...
atozsports.com
One thing from the Vols’ celebration after beating Alabama that fans may have missed
Images from the Tennessee Vols‘ celebration on Saturday after beating Alabama are still flooding in on social media. It’ll take a while to watch all of the videos of the craziness that went down after the memorable win against the Crimson Tide. There’s one video, however, that stuck...
atozsports.com
Eagles making Cowboys’ Pro Bowler regret what he said in first half
The Philadelphia Eagles are already making a Dallas Cowboys defender look dumb after their phenomenal first half. Some of you may remember, some of you may not, or just didn’t care, but the Cowboys were trash-talking all week leading up to this game. In particular, it was DeMarcus Lawrence, and he is already looking bad, and will probably regret what he said.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin posts a hilarious meme about the Vols and Nick Saban
The Tennessee Vols broke a curse on Saturday, and the internet exploded. Of course, former Vols’ head coach Lane Kiffin had to jump in on the action on Twitter. The current Ole Miss HC poked fun at Alabama HC Nick Saban with a nod to Tennessee as well. Undoubtedly,...
atozsports.com
Cowboys head coach explains highly controversial decision
The Dallas Cowboys faced a few important decisions on Sunday’s primetime game versus the Philadelphia Eagles that are still being discussed. The biggest of which came in the first half – with the team down 14 to nothing and fresh off Cooper Rush’s first interception the drive before – when CeeDee Lamb crossed the first down marker but the zebras called him short.
Comments / 1