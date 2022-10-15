Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
41nbc.com
Macon Touchdown Club Week 9 Players of the Week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the conclusion of high school football’s week nine, the Macon Touchdown Club announced its players of the week. The first Co-Back of the Week is Geo Wade, junior wide receiver from Jones County. Wade had 111 receiving yards and one touchdown on four catches in his team’s 24-7 victory over Dutchtown.
41nbc.com
Esports continue to grow rapidly in high schools throughout Middle Georgia
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA, in partnership with PlayVS, added esports as an official athletic event in the fall of 2018. Since the Peach County High School Esports Team has made a name for itself and continues to grow immensely. “When I came into this school, I...
41nbc.com
‘Be Pro Be Proud Georgia’ visits Twiggs County High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Be Pro Be Proud Georgia” made a stop at Twiggs County High School Tuesday to share the importance of skills-based professions. Students were able to try different job simulators that exposed them to skills-based jobs like welding and trucking driving. Officials with Be...
41nbc.com
2022 Georgia National Fair celebrates high attendance and success
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Georgia National Fair has wrapped up, and organizers are happy to announce that this 33rd annual fair will go down as the 2nd most-attended fair so far. While the 2019 fair holds the all time high record of attendants at 565,533 visitors, this...
41nbc.com
Early voting begins in Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting began Monday in the state of Georgia. A line wrapped around the building at the Board of Elections in Macon-Bibb County for most of the day. According to Board Chairman Mike Kaplan, the first day went smoothly, even with the long line at the Board of Elections.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb Friends of the Library opens new book store
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Those who enjoy reading don’t have to wait for the next Friends of the Library Book Sale. The new Friends of the Library book store on Forsyth Road is now open. President of the Friendss of the Library, Darlene Greer, says the organization wanted...
41nbc.com
Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in the search for a teen who was reported as missing on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Amyah Escarlett Bessant was visiting a relative in the Joycliff Road area in Jones County Thursday and hasn’t been seen since leaving that home around 6 o’clock that evening.
41nbc.com
Bibb Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at Pio Nono Arby’s
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night at the Arby’s located at 3952 Pio Nono Avenue. The sheriff’s office says it happened just after 10:15. Deputies say a masked male entered the restaurant with a gun...
41nbc.com
Byron woman arrested after domestic shooting
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested after a domestic dispute led to a shooting on Monday. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m. on Monday, authorities responded to the 200 block of White Road in Byron in response to a domestic violence incident. Investigation led to deputies learning that during a physical altercation, a woman fired several shots at a man as he was attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle.
41nbc.com
Man arrested in Forsyth after drug investigation
A man is behind bars after investigators found multiple drugs and drug related objects in his apartment on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.) The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kendrieth Bowden at his apartment on Union Hill Drive while serving a search warrant. Investigators...
Comments / 0