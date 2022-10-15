ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

41nbc.com

‘Be Pro Be Proud Georgia’ visits Twiggs County High School

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Be Pro Be Proud Georgia” made a stop at Twiggs County High School Tuesday to share the importance of skills-based professions. Students were able to try different job simulators that exposed them to skills-based jobs like welding and trucking driving. Officials with Be...
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Macon Touchdown Club Week 9 Players of the Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the conclusion of high school football’s week nine, the Macon Touchdown Club announced its players of the week. The first Co-Back of the Week is Geo Wade, junior wide receiver from Jones County. Wade had 111 receiving yards and one touchdown on four catches in his team’s 24-7 victory over Dutchtown.
MACON, GA
High School Football PRO

Tifton, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CRISP COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Elam Alexander student arrested following foot chase

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Elam Alexander student at the Southwest High campus has been arrested following a foot chase that began when the student's backpack set off the metal detector when he entered the building. Campus police tried to search the student's backpack, prompting the chase that ended in...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

2022 Georgia National Fair celebrates high attendance and success

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Georgia National Fair has wrapped up, and organizers are happy to announce that this 33rd annual fair will go down as the 2nd most-attended fair so far. While the 2019 fair holds the all time high record of attendants at 565,533 visitors, this...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in the search for a teen who was reported as missing on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Amyah Escarlett Bessant was visiting a relative in the Joycliff Road area in Jones County Thursday and hasn’t been seen since leaving that home around 6 o’clock that evening.
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA

