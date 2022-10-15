Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
‘Be Pro Be Proud Georgia’ visits Twiggs County High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – “Be Pro Be Proud Georgia” made a stop at Twiggs County High School Tuesday to share the importance of skills-based professions. Students were able to try different job simulators that exposed them to skills-based jobs like welding and trucking driving. Officials with Be...
41nbc.com
Esports continue to grow rapidly in high schools throughout Middle Georgia
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA, in partnership with PlayVS, added esports as an official athletic event in the fall of 2018. Since the Peach County High School Esports Team has made a name for itself and continues to grow immensely. “When I came into this school, I...
Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi
It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty. Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his...
41nbc.com
Macon Touchdown Club Week 9 Players of the Week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the conclusion of high school football’s week nine, the Macon Touchdown Club announced its players of the week. The first Co-Back of the Week is Geo Wade, junior wide receiver from Jones County. Wade had 111 receiving yards and one touchdown on four catches in his team’s 24-7 victory over Dutchtown.
Tifton, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died. That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor. Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
2 People Died In A Three-Car Crash In Lamar County (Lamar County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a three-car crash on Highway 36 East in Lamar County around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The victims were identified as Kevin Sims, 34, and Christain Sims, 35. The Butts County Couple were heading for a football game.
wgxa.tv
Elam Alexander student arrested following foot chase
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Elam Alexander student at the Southwest High campus has been arrested following a foot chase that began when the student's backpack set off the metal detector when he entered the building. Campus police tried to search the student's backpack, prompting the chase that ended in...
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
41nbc.com
2022 Georgia National Fair celebrates high attendance and success
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Georgia National Fair has wrapped up, and organizers are happy to announce that this 33rd annual fair will go down as the 2nd most-attended fair so far. While the 2019 fair holds the all time high record of attendants at 565,533 visitors, this...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Mattie's Call issued for runaway teen diagnosed with mental disorders
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing teenage girl diagnosed with several mental disorders. Established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006, Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons. According to...
41nbc.com
Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in the search for a teen who was reported as missing on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Amyah Escarlett Bessant was visiting a relative in the Joycliff Road area in Jones County Thursday and hasn’t been seen since leaving that home around 6 o’clock that evening.
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
Ga. Secretary of State reports only minor issues on first day of early voting
ATLANTA — Besides what’s being called a minor hiccup with a state voter registration system, county officials and the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office report only minor issues on the first day of statewide early voting. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed to Channel 2′s Richard...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
2 People Injured In A Car Crash In Sumter County (Americus, GA)
Sumter Counter Fire Rescue reported a car crash in Sumter County that injured two people. The crash happened on Highway 280 West and Wise Road at 9:40 p.m. According to the police, a crew-cab pickup truck collided with an electrical utility company bucket truck.
