wpln.org

The legacy of the Trail of Tears in Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Starting in October 1838, more than 16,000 Cherokee people who had been forced from their homes in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee began their journey to Indian Territory, in what is now known as Oklahoma. Undertaken through the fall and winter, the journey was fatal for a fourth of...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Protests in Iran hit home for Nashville’s Iranian and Kurdish communities

Iran is experiencing massive protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, after she was taken into custody by the nation’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly. Thousands of people, from schoolgirls to oil and gas workers, have taken to the streets to protest police brutality, Iran’s strict morality laws, and, increasingly, the regime. Popular slogans among protestors include “Woman, Life, Freedom” and “death to the dictator.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Early voting starts today. Here’s where to go in Nashville.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election kicks off Wednesday across Middle Tennessee. On the ballot are federal, state and local races, including for Nashville’s redrawn 5th Congressional District between Republican Andy Ogles and Democrat Heidi Campbell. Republican Gov. Bill Lee is also up for re-election, facing Democrat Jason...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

State charter commission sides with local school boards, rejecting charters pitched for Brentwood and Hendersonville

The Tennessee commission with the power to overturn local decisions on charter schools sided with local districts Monday. The Public Charter School Commission voted 8-0 against letting two charter schools open in Middle Tennessee. Although some commission members expressed support for alternatives to traditional public schools, they said the Founders...
BRENTWOOD, TN
wpln.org

What questions do you have for the candidates for Tennessee governor?

Earlier this year, This Is Nashville crowdsourced listener questions and posed them to the Davidson County district attorney candidates. This election season, This Is Nashville is planning a special episode of Citizen Nashville with the candidates for Tennessee governor — Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

State charter commission approves Tennessee Nature Academy, overriding MNPS board

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission heard its final appeals of the year from locally rejected charter schools Tuesday. The commission voted 5-3 to approve Tennessee Nature Academy, overriding the decision of the Metro Nashville Public School board. That’s even though the commission’s executive director, Tess Stovall, recommended against it,...
