Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
wpln.org
Native Americans were forced to travel through Nashville on the Trail of Tears. A remnant of the bridge they crossed remains downtown.
Nearly 200 years ago, about a thousand Cherokee people passed through Nashville, almost all of them on foot, and crossed over the Cumberland River on the Nashville Toll Bridge. That bridge is gone, but today one part of the original structure, a stone abutment, still stands on the west bank of the river.
wpln.org
The legacy of the Trail of Tears in Nashville and Middle Tennessee
Starting in October 1838, more than 16,000 Cherokee people who had been forced from their homes in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee began their journey to Indian Territory, in what is now known as Oklahoma. Undertaken through the fall and winter, the journey was fatal for a fourth of...
wpln.org
Protests in Iran hit home for Nashville’s Iranian and Kurdish communities
Iran is experiencing massive protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, after she was taken into custody by the nation’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly. Thousands of people, from schoolgirls to oil and gas workers, have taken to the streets to protest police brutality, Iran’s strict morality laws, and, increasingly, the regime. Popular slogans among protestors include “Woman, Life, Freedom” and “death to the dictator.”
wpln.org
Early voting starts today. Here’s where to go in Nashville.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election kicks off Wednesday across Middle Tennessee. On the ballot are federal, state and local races, including for Nashville’s redrawn 5th Congressional District between Republican Andy Ogles and Democrat Heidi Campbell. Republican Gov. Bill Lee is also up for re-election, facing Democrat Jason...
wpln.org
State charter commission sides with local school boards, rejecting charters pitched for Brentwood and Hendersonville
The Tennessee commission with the power to overturn local decisions on charter schools sided with local districts Monday. The Public Charter School Commission voted 8-0 against letting two charter schools open in Middle Tennessee. Although some commission members expressed support for alternatives to traditional public schools, they said the Founders...
wpln.org
What questions do you have for the candidates for Tennessee governor?
Earlier this year, This Is Nashville crowdsourced listener questions and posed them to the Davidson County district attorney candidates. This election season, This Is Nashville is planning a special episode of Citizen Nashville with the candidates for Tennessee governor — Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin.
wpln.org
State charter commission approves Tennessee Nature Academy, overriding MNPS board
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission heard its final appeals of the year from locally rejected charter schools Tuesday. The commission voted 5-3 to approve Tennessee Nature Academy, overriding the decision of the Metro Nashville Public School board. That’s even though the commission’s executive director, Tess Stovall, recommended against it,...
wpln.org
Industrial farms are reaping federal ‘conservation’ funding, but Tennessee’s small farmers are left out
Kristina Villa runs a small farm, called Villa Acres, east of Nashville. Neat lines of sweet potatoes alternate with arugula and cucumbers, bordered by tall grasses, wildflowers and trees humming with bird calls. It boasts 50 different fruits and vegetables throughout the year. As the season shifts, Villa rotates her...
wpln.org
‘Her story needs to be told’: A renovated garden in Centennial Park remembers children who died by violence
Since 1996, a small corner of Centennial Park has memorialized children who died from violence. This week, the renovated Children’s Memory Garden will be unveiled. Some of the names being added to the garden are children who died of accidental overdoses. 3-year-old Paris Clark-Wilcox is one of them. At...
