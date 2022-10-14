Iran is experiencing massive protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, after she was taken into custody by the nation’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly. Thousands of people, from schoolgirls to oil and gas workers, have taken to the streets to protest police brutality, Iran’s strict morality laws, and, increasingly, the regime. Popular slogans among protestors include “Woman, Life, Freedom” and “death to the dictator.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO