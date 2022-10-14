STILLWATER, Okla. – South Dakota women's tennis had its best showing of the Brett Barnett era at the ITA Regionals hosted by Oklahoma State. The Coyotes had six players compete in the multi-day event with two players reaching the main draw out of qualifiers for the first time and Estella Jaeger making the deepest run any South Dakota player ever has by reaching the round of 32 in the main draw.

