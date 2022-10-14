Read full article on original website
Related
This Filipino American Went Viral For Asking If Asians Are Considered Less Attractive On The East Vs. West Coast, And Everyone (From The South To The Midwest) Has Thoughts
“I feel like, on the West Coast, not to be conceited, I’m a solid eight or nine. Then I’m over here visiting, and I feel like a six.”
Highly Unusual Disclosure Made Of U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Presence In Arabian Sea
CENTCOMIt is extremely rare for the US military to reveal the whereabouts of nuclear ballistic missile submarines while they are on patrol.
Comments / 0