Western Front
Running with a chaser
On a warm Thursday night in October, runners pack the gravel parking lot of the Stimpson Family Nature Reserve, ready for a workout. Their post-run destination? Kulshan Brewery on Kentucky Street. BBay Running, a running and walking shoe store in downtown Bellingham, organizes group “pub runs” every Thursday, where a...
Western Front
Temperature check: Bellingham’s growing hip-hop scene
With Bellingham's beloved music scene back in full swing, musicians and fans are looking for more ways to get involved. “I think it's more vibrant than ever,” said Patrick Roulete, department chair of the Western Washington University music department. Roulete explained how spirits in the music department have been...
Western Front
Global ‘Before I Die’ mural project comes to Bellingham
Jodi Newcomer, Whatcom Hospice program manager, has dreamt of creating a “Before I Die” project for years. And thanks to a recent string of serendipitous events, along with the help of co-worker Amie Carr, Whatcom Hospice volunteer coordinator, Newcomer has been able to make her dream a reality.
Watch wildfire smoke obscure foothills in Bellingham
This time-lapsed video condenses 40 minutes just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
idesignarch.com
Award Winning Residence In Bellingham
Perched over the coastline in Bellingham, Washington, this Pacific Northwest Style modern home is situated on a heavily wooded cliff site with breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands. The 1,400 square foot house was designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and was awarded an American Institute of Architects Housing...
Smoke returns to Whatcom County with unexpected intensity
Keep doors and windows closed; Wednesday forecast uncertain, officials said.
Whatcom wins in oysters and beer, two Bellingham restaurants reopen
Two gold medals were awarded to Bellingham breweries during a national festival.
Western Front
Sustaining a bee-utiful environment
Western Washington University's Outback Farm has worked with the Xerces Society to officially become a bee campus, allowing the farm to protect and keep these endangered insects in the campus's backyard. “Becoming a bee-certified campus from the Xerces Society means that we are taking steps, collaboratively across campus to protect...
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!
When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
Storm heading toward Whatcom could break dry spell with a vengeance
Meanwhile, an air quality alert for smoky skies was expended.
Hiker rescued by helicopter near Mount Baker Saturday in Whatcom County
The 55-year-old female hiker was apparently hiking the Chain Lakes Trail.
Have you seen this ship in Bellingham’s harbor? Here’s what it’s doing
The 581-foot-long vessel is expected to be here for at least a week.
Western Front
Bellingham’s longest-running improv show will remain despite losing former performance space
After a month-long closure, The Upfront Theatre will continue improv shows at its location on Prospect Street, despite the closure of the Sylvia Center, which previously owned the space. This change will allow The Upfront Theatre to take more ownership of the space, said Upfront general manager Gillian Myers. The...
This Bellingham restaurant is serving up vegan comfort food
You’ll find breakfast foods such as the BacUn Egg N’ Cheese Sandwich, Biscuits and Sausage Gravy and Pancake Breakfast.
Margaritas and ice cream to your door, these Bellingham restaurants deliver without apps
These local Bellingham restaurants deliver their orders directly, instead of using services such as Grubhub and DoorDash.
$275M verdict for toxic exposures at Washington school
MONROE, Wash. — A jury in King County has awarded $275 million to ten students and parents who say they suffered serious neurological injuries from chemical exposure at a school northeast of Seattle. The lawsuit against Bayer Pharmaceuticals is the fourth to result in a multimillion-dollar verdict, The Seattle...
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
Hiker dies after dead wood fell from a tree in Mount Baker National Forest
Multiple reports of the incident came in from other hikers throughout the day, according to the sheriff’s office.
q13fox.com
Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger
Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
