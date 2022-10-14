ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Western Front

Running with a chaser

On a warm Thursday night in October, runners pack the gravel parking lot of the Stimpson Family Nature Reserve, ready for a workout. Their post-run destination? Kulshan Brewery on Kentucky Street. BBay Running, a running and walking shoe store in downtown Bellingham, organizes group “pub runs” every Thursday, where a...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Western Front

Temperature check: Bellingham’s growing hip-hop scene

With Bellingham's beloved music scene back in full swing, musicians and fans are looking for more ways to get involved. “I think it's more vibrant than ever,” said Patrick Roulete, department chair of the Western Washington University music department. Roulete explained how spirits in the music department have been...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Western Front

Global ‘Before I Die’ mural project comes to Bellingham

Jodi Newcomer, Whatcom Hospice program manager, has dreamt of creating a “Before I Die” project for years. And thanks to a recent string of serendipitous events, along with the help of co-worker Amie Carr, Whatcom Hospice volunteer coordinator, Newcomer has been able to make her dream a reality.
BELLINGHAM, WA
idesignarch.com

Award Winning Residence In Bellingham

Perched over the coastline in Bellingham, Washington, this Pacific Northwest Style modern home is situated on a heavily wooded cliff site with breathtaking views of the San Juan Islands. The 1,400 square foot house was designed by The Miller Hull Partnership, and was awarded an American Institute of Architects Housing...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Western Front

Sustaining a bee-utiful environment

Western Washington University's Outback Farm has worked with the Xerces Society to officially become a bee campus, allowing the farm to protect and keep these endangered insects in the campus's backyard. “Becoming a bee-certified campus from the Xerces Society means that we are taking steps, collaboratively across campus to protect...
BELLINGHAM, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!

When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
BIG SKY, MT
KIRO 7 Seattle

$275M verdict for toxic exposures at Washington school

MONROE, Wash. — A jury in King County has awarded $275 million to ten students and parents who say they suffered serious neurological injuries from chemical exposure at a school northeast of Seattle. The lawsuit against Bayer Pharmaceuticals is the fourth to result in a multimillion-dollar verdict, The Seattle...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger

Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
OLYMPIA, WA

