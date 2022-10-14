Read full article on original website
Clemson, DHEC expand food pantry and resource map to better help families facing food insecurity
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson University College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs, have created a statewide map showing food pantries in every county to aid families facing food insecurity. Nearly 490,000 people face hunger and...
