Beaver Dam, WI

Great Harvest Bakery Cafe Team Of The Week 10/18/22

This week’s Great Harvest Bakery Café High School Team of the Week is the Marshall High School football team. The Cardinals recently completed the perfect Eastern Suburban Conference season with a 27-6 win over 2nd place Markesan. The Cardinals head to the postseason with an 8-1 record. The great regular season earned Marshall a #1 seed in the WIAA Division Six Football Playoffs.
MARSHALL, WI
CBS 58

Badgers WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have lost another player to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced he was entering the transfer portal tonight via Twitter. This comes after the Badgers lost to Michigan State yesterday in double overtime. This is now the third player the Badgers...
MADISON, WI
2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin

Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bristol D. Bruesch

Bristol D. Bruesch, age 4, of Beaver Dam, entered Heaven’s gates into Jesus’ loving arms on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The visitation will be at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Seth Dorn officiating. Private family burial service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
BEAVER DAM, WI
White Construction High School Athlete Of The Week – 10/17/22

Pre-Game/Event Routine To Get Focused For Competition Include…. I always pray because I know he’s cheering for me, even if no one else is. Advice You Would Give To A Freshman High School Athlete. Don’t quit and if you do, get back up again and fight for your dream....
BEAVER DAM, WI
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
News – October 17, 2022

(Beaver Dam) A Fall River teen is facing numerous charges after a hit and run incident involving a Beaver Dam juvenile over the weekend. Beaver Dam police say the crash in the 100 block of Frances Lane occurred around 9pm Saturday and was part of a larger incident. The juvenile victim was taken to the hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries before being transported via Flight For Life for additional treatment. The case is still under investigation.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam Lists Several Homes For Sale

(Beaver Dam) Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam has announced Tuesday that it is listing several homes for sale near its campus. Nine, single-family homes are for sale along South University Avenue and Webster Street. The hospital acquired the properties years ago as they became available on the market...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly

CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
APPLETON, WI
Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
WISCONSIN STATE

