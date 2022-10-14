Read full article on original website
J.K. Dobbins Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Targets (Week 7)
With the injury to J.K. Dobbins, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
Cameron Brate out for Sunday's game with head injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled out TE Cameron Brate for the game after being carted off with a head injury. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Twitter) After a scary scene, Brate is reported to have movement in all of his extremities and will receive further evaluation. Brate entered the week being cleared off of concussion protocol. Rookie TE Cade Otton will likely see the bulk of the work in his Brate's absence, with rookie TE Ko Kieft in there as well.
Josh Gordon released by Titans
As first reported by Ian Rapoport, Josh Gordon was released by the Titans on Monday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Gordon had been residing on Tennessee's practice squad prior to his release Monday morning. He made two appearances for the Titans this season while failing to record a single stat. The one-time Browns' standout's time in the NFL is likely coming to an end. His best hope is to latch back onto a practice squad elsewhere.
Week 6 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Cowboys at Eagles) PREMIUM
The undefeated Eagles are hosting the rolling Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas has won four games in a row since losing their opener, but the Eagles are the more well-rounded team. So, the Eagles are significant favorites, reflected in the following player suggestions. Check out all of our weekly...
New England Patriots D/ST wreaks havoc in Week 6 win over Browns
The Patriots' defense totaled two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks during Sunday's win over the Browns. The unit surrendered just 15 points in the process. Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Dugger led the way for New England, amassing one interception, two passes defended, and eight tackles. Jalen Mills also picked...
Randall Cobb (ankle) to miss extended time
Randall Cobb (ankle) is expected to miss extended time due to his injury. The injury is not season-ending, but "is not going to be a one-week deal." (Rob Demovsky on Twitter) While it's unclear exactly how long Cobb will be out, it does look like his injury is a fairly significant one. The already underperforming Packers offense will get even thinner, but Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, and Amari Rodgers could be in a position for more opportunities with Cobb out.
Melvin Gordon benched in loss to Chargers Monday
Melvin Gordon rushed just three times for eight yards without recording a reception in Monday's loss to the Chargers. So much for the revenge narrative in this one. Gordon was clearly benched for Latavius Murray and he was visibly upset about it on the sidelines. MG3 has had his annual fumbling issues this season, and that likely factored into the coaching decision to sit him this week. Nevertheless, he is still Denver's most talented (available) back, and probably should have been out there considering their sad state of affairs. The Nathaniel Hackett regime does not seem to care much for Gordon at this point- it is fair to question if he will be traded ahead of the November 1st deadline. For now, he needs to remain on fantasy benches everywhere.
Russell Wilson starts off hot, quickly fades Monday
Russell Wilson was 15-for-28 with 188 yards passing and one touchdown as the Broncos fell to the Chargers in overtime on Monday. Wilson tacked on four carries for 23 rushing yards in the losing effort. He came out surprisingly hot in this one starting 10-for-10 and hooking up with rookie TE Greg Dulcich on a busted coverage 39-yard score. It was all downhill after that, as Wilson reverted to his early-season form, missing receivers all over the place and giving his team virtually no chance to win. The Broncos' season has been an absolute disaster through six weeks and they are set to face the surprisingly surging Jets in Week 7. The $250 million dollar man needs to figure it out and he needs to figure it out fast.
Tua Tagovailoa to start in Week 7
Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins in Week 7 against the Steelers, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. (Joe Schad on Twitter) After a scary concussion that left him out for a couple of weeks, Tagovailoa will make his return to the field on Sunday night against Pittsburgh. The quarterback was a solid fantasy option before his injury, and there's no reason to think he won't be able to produce right away. On top of this, wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will see a significant increase in fantasy value with their QB1 back under center.
Dolphins D/ST continues to struggle in Week 6
The Dolphins D/ST recorded three sacks while allowing 24 points in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings. The Dolphins' D/ST hasn't forced a turnover since Week 3 and subsequently have been a bad start since then in fantasy. Additionally, the Dolphins' defense has allowed the seventh most points per game in the NFL this season at a 25.8 mark. They can't be started in lineups moving forward. The Dolphins play the Steelers at home on Sunday night in Week 7.
Marquise Brown (foot) expected to miss six weeks
This is actually good news for Cardinals fans and fantasy owners alike, as it was initially feared Brown may miss the remainder of the season with the injury. Brown will reportedly receive a second opinion on the injury before moving forward as well. If the timeline holds true, "Hollywood" would be ready to return to action around Week 12. However, Arizona has their bye in Week 13 so it seems more likely the earliest we see Brown will be against the Patriots in Week 14. The Cardinals will likely roll with DeAndre Hopkins and newly acquired Robbie Anderson as their top two pass game options until then.
Carson Wentz (hand) could be out 4-6 weeks
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, QB Carson Wentz could miss 4-6 weeks of time and may be added to the injured reserve list. He is currently receiving further evaluation on his hand. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Wentz fractured his ring finger on his throwing hand in Week...
Chris Olave officially inactive for Week 6
With the new concussion protocols, Olave simply didn't have enough time to recover and return for this game. The Saints are now looking at a depleted receiving group of Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Keith Kirkwood, and Rashid Shaheed. None is worth your time in fantasy.
Robbie Anderson traded to Cardinals
Less than 24 hours removed from being dismissed from the Panthers' sideline mid-game, Anderson is headed out west to unite with Kyler Murray in the desert. It is a bit of a precarious landing spot for Anderson, as the Cardinals have their own top WR, DeAndre Hopkins, slated to return from suspension this week. However, their current top guy Marquise Brown did go down with an injury on Sunday and was spotted in a walking boot following the game. Should Brown miss any time, Anderson will slide in as the WR2 option for Arizona as a true deep threat talent. In fantasy leagues he is best reserved as a bench option for now, but this is a major upgrade for his rest-of-season prospects. He has the theoretical upside to make a true impact.
Joe Noteboom out for season with Achilles
According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Los Angeles Rams LT Joseph Noteboom will miss the rest of the year with an Achilles tear. (Lindsey Thiry on Twitter) The Rams have been starting Noteboom since the retirement of stand-out tackle Andrew Whitworth. The Rams have dealt with injuries all across the offensive line all year, trotting out many different players. The Rams' offense will only continue to struggle further without Noteboom, even if he was struggling, as the unit is unable to find any cohesion.
Jacoby Brissett struggles in Week 6
Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of his 45 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in a 38-15 loss to the Patriots in Week 6. Brissett struggled against the New England defense, completing a season-low 46.7% of his pass attempts. His lone touchdown pass went to Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter. After throwing just one over the first three games of the season, Brissett has now thrown four interceptions in his past three contests. He will not be a recommended fantasy option against the Ravens in Week 7.
Vikings D/ST creates three turnovers in Week 6 win
The Vikings D/ST tallied two interceptions and one fumble recovery en route to their 24-16 win over the Dolphins in Week 6. The defense kept the game a low-scoring affair and allowed the offense to find rhythm in the second half. They still allowed a disappointing 458 yards of offense to Miami's second and third-string quarterbacks, but their fantasy stat line was good at the end of the day. Minnesota enters its bye week now, and fantasy managers can drop them as a result. Their Week 8 matchup is against Arizona, a team that only managed nine points against Seattle's terrible defense, but DeAndre Hopkins will provide matchup nightmares for the Vikings and their 26th-ranked pass defense.
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Sell (Week 7)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
Braxton Berrios scores again in Week 6 win
Braxton Berrios caught his only target for eight yards and rushed once for 20 yards and a touchdown in New York’s 27-10 win against the Packers in Week 6. Berrios only has six offensive touches in the last three weeks but scored his third touchdown in that span (two rushing, one passing). Berrios scored from 20 yards out on a second half reverse, his second rushing touchdown on two carries in the last two weeks. Berrios doesn’t see the volume to warrant starting outside of the deepest (14-to-16 teams) of fantasy leagues. He is best used as a low-cost flier in GPP DFS tourneys.
New York Giants D/ST holds Ravens’ offense to 20 points in Week 6 win
New York Giants D/ST held the Ravens to 20 points, 210 passing yards, 211 rushing yards, one interception, and one fumble recovery in a win over Baltimore. The Giants D/ST continues to put up solid performances weekly. The have held Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson led offenses to 22 points or less in the last two weeks. The Giants D/ST will take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Week 7, which should make them a solid option for fantasy managers.
