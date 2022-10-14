Oct. 19 – 20 @5pm – 9pm. Whether you are carving a bat, a scary monster or a regular old jack-o’-lantern, everyone — and their designs — are welcome to Humboldt Park Pavilion to join the community in its process of creating the best pumpkin. For two days residents have the opportunity to sit outside in the fall weather and observe the changing leaves as they dig into their pumpkin creations. On the last day of the celebration each pumpkin will be featured with a lit candle inside for the full effect. Families, friends and visitors can walk through the park admiring the various pumpkin designs.

