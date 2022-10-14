Read full article on original website
Outside hitter’s work ethic is one of her defining traits
Since she was eight years old, Marquette volleyball first-year outside hitter Ella Holmstrom learned how to work hard from her father, Benjamin, who played Division I college basketball at Illinois State University. Holmstrom said that it’s a defining trait of who she is today. “I’ve always been the type...
Twombly’s goal lead women’s soccer to 1-0 win over Villanova
Marquette women’s soccer earned its first win in Big East play since Sept. 25, defeating Villanova, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Valley Fields. “We knew what we were capable of doing and I’m gonna hold them to those standards every game,” Marquette head coach Frank Pelaez said. “I told them that in the locker room if we come out with our foot (first), good things are gonna happen. We were challenging everything, 50-50 balls, we were attacking. We had a game plan and they executed it.”
Smaller number of members not stopping the Marquette Equestrian Club
At first glance, the Marquette Equestrian Club is undeniably smaller than other clubs. The club, which started showing in 2018, has just eight members on its roster while competing schools boast anywhere from 15 to 30 members. But that is not necessarily a negative for the team. Club President Megan...
Newfound motivation leads to success for sophomore Tyler Re
From the tough adjustment to college life to being a late addition to the team, sophomore Tyler Re has faced a few extra hurdles before he could get into the swing of things with the Marquette cross country team. “I missed a lot of training and the college adjustment was...
MUSG undecided on filling vacancies
Following the removal of students from their leadership positions faculty and Marquette University Student Government are looking for ways to move forward. MUSG is undecided on how to approach those vacancies, while faculty and administration clashed over whether or not the demonstration policy promotes free speech on campus at yesterday’s University Academic Senate meeting.
Diwali Night Illuminates Culture on Campus
Students and organizations across campus gathered to “light up the night” and celebrate Diwali Night — Festival of Lights — at Marquette’s Alumni Memorial Union Saturday, Oct. 15. Different ways of celebrating included henna, a photo booth, dance performances, a DJ and food. The Indian...
LYONS: It’s a toss up: which pizza takes the pie?
This column is in honor of October being National Pizza Month! It’s a fun feature about columnist Kirsten Lyons’ preference between New York and Chicago style pizza, as well as some local Milwaukee pizza joint suggestions for readers. The most paramount debate of all time: Which is better,...
Fall Festivities: 5 fa-boo-lous events to celebrate the season
Oct. 19 – 20 @5pm – 9pm. Whether you are carving a bat, a scary monster or a regular old jack-o’-lantern, everyone — and their designs — are welcome to Humboldt Park Pavilion to join the community in its process of creating the best pumpkin. For two days residents have the opportunity to sit outside in the fall weather and observe the changing leaves as they dig into their pumpkin creations. On the last day of the celebration each pumpkin will be featured with a lit candle inside for the full effect. Families, friends and visitors can walk through the park admiring the various pumpkin designs.
REVIEW: Locate S,1 and the dangers of going into a concert blind
Last Wednesday, I went to see of Montreal, an influential queer indie pop band that I had heard a lot about, but never sat down and listened to. I got press passes, found a fellow music nerd to bring along and ventured through downtown Milwaukee to Turner Hall Ballroom to watch them perform live: light show, lofty concert weed smell and all.
Hyundai hit: car theft on campus
Ally Pavlich, a first-year in the College of Health Sciences, had planned on having a normal Monday night. After driving back from McDonald’s, she parked her 2017 Hyundai Elantra on the 900 block of 19th Street. After showering about 30 minutes later she went back outside with plans to drive to Straz Hall to visit a friend. That’s when she realized her car was nowhere to be found.
NO PLANET B: Life Cycle of a Soda Can; A look into the Recycling Process
This is a column part of a monthly series called “No Planet B” written by Sustainability & Energy Management Coordinator Chelsea Malacara and her sustainability interns. This series aims to provide insight on how we can begin to think and make sustainable choices on campus for a better future.
