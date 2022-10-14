CARY, N.C. – Savannah State men's and women's golf opened the 2022-23 season this past weekend at the inaugural SAS HBCU Championship Invitational. The Tigers finished fourth overall in the men's NCAA Division II bracket. After opening with a team round of 306, the Tigers gradually improved over the final two rounds, shooting a 289 in round two and finishing under par with a 279 in round three.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO