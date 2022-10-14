ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In the Bag! Emma Corrin Wears Goldfish Dress to 'My Policeman' Premiere

Keeping it cute — and a little offbeat. Emma Corrin attended their latest red carpet event in an extremely unique dress. The Crown alum, 26, wore a JW Anderson frock designed to look like a goldfish in a plastic bag to the BFI London Film Festival premiere of My Policeman on Saturday, October 15. The one-shoulder dress, seemingly made of a shiny, plastic-like fabric, was tied on one side and featured a printed image of a fish swimming in water.
María Salud Ramírez Caballero, Woman Believed to Have Inspired 'Mama Coco,' Dead at 109

María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the woman believed to have inspired the character of Mama Coco in Disney Pixar's Coco, has died. Caballero died in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, where she was born on Sept. 16, 1913, TMZ reported, citing Roberto Monroy, the Secretary of Tourism for the Mexican state of Michoacan. She was 109 years old.
George Floyd's daughter announces $250M lawsuit against Kanye West

The mother of George Floyd's daughter announced they are filing a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West over his recent statements about Floyd's death. The rapper, who goes by Ye, erroneously declared on a podcast that Floyd died from fentanyl, not as the result of police brutality. "Kanye's comments are...
Video shows $500K in high-end jewelry swiped in NYC smash and grab

Police in New York City are looking for three people who were caught on video swiping over $500,000 worth of high-end jewelry from a store in Manhattan early Saturday. Police posted video showing the thieves breaking into Cellini Jewelers using a sledgehammer at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Shattered glass can be seen in the entryway of the jewelry store as they make their way in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
'Heaven on feet': These cozy slippers loved by over 46,000 shoppers are down to $20

Over 46,000 (you read that right) Amazon shoppers are raving about these top-selling Ultraideas Women's slippers. They're just the ticket for staying cozy and warm indoors while you beat the cold. And if you need to go out for a second, they're great for a quick errands, too. For just 20 bucks, you'll want to get a pair in every color for all the people on your holiday gift list.
Taylor Swift Breaks Down Exactly What to Expect From ‘Midnights’ Release Week

Taylor Swift's album Midnights is out this Friday at 12 A.M., and Swift has a full schedule of events to celebrate. Swift shared a video featuring her itinerary from this Thursday to Friday, October 28. Here are the key events:. Thursday, October 20: Teaser trailer during the third quarter of...

