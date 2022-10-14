Read full article on original website
In the Bag! Emma Corrin Wears Goldfish Dress to 'My Policeman' Premiere
Keeping it cute — and a little offbeat. Emma Corrin attended their latest red carpet event in an extremely unique dress. The Crown alum, 26, wore a JW Anderson frock designed to look like a goldfish in a plastic bag to the BFI London Film Festival premiere of My Policeman on Saturday, October 15. The one-shoulder dress, seemingly made of a shiny, plastic-like fabric, was tied on one side and featured a printed image of a fish swimming in water.
Bruce Willis dances and goes in for a kiss in new footage shared by wife Emma Heming Willis 6 months after announcing his aphasia diagnosis
Bruce Willis's family is sharing an upbeat update about the actor. In March, the Die Hard star's loved ones announced on social media that Willis would be "stepping away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which, they noted, "is impacting his cognitive abilities." Willis's Hollywood exit has given him...
María Salud Ramírez Caballero, Woman Believed to Have Inspired 'Mama Coco,' Dead at 109
María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the woman believed to have inspired the character of Mama Coco in Disney Pixar's Coco, has died. Caballero died in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, where she was born on Sept. 16, 1913, TMZ reported, citing Roberto Monroy, the Secretary of Tourism for the Mexican state of Michoacan. She was 109 years old.
Selma Blair withdraws from 'Dancing With the Stars' for health reasons: 'I pushed as far as I could'
Nobody was eliminated Monday on Dancing With the Stars, but only because Selma Blair withdrew from the competition. The actress, who revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, has been an inspiration to viewers throughout the competition. However, doctors have been monitoring her health since she began and have noticed excessive damage to her body.
George Floyd's daughter announces $250M lawsuit against Kanye West
The mother of George Floyd's daughter announced they are filing a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West over his recent statements about Floyd's death. The rapper, who goes by Ye, erroneously declared on a podcast that Floyd died from fentanyl, not as the result of police brutality. "Kanye's comments are...
George Clooney Praises Wife Amal's 'Good Taste' in Fashion (Exclusive)
George Clooney knows that his wife, Amal Clooney, has an eye for style. The 44-year-old attorney never misses an opportunity to show off her fashion sense for any event, and her looks have her husband’s seal of approval. On Monday, the power couple turned heads at the Los Angeles...
'What are Filipinos?' answer on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' gets a funny reaction from Simu Liu: 'What do you mean by that?'
Ike Barinholtz, Simu Liu and Iliza Shlesinger faced off Sunday in the first semifinal competition of Celebrity Jeopardy!, and while the match for charity was friendly and filled with laughs, there were a few awkward moments, starting with a question about ethnicity. The clue was: “October is the history month...
Carrie Underwood's Son Sweetly Blows Her Kisses, Cheers for 'Mommy' During Live Show
Carrie Underwood's biggest fan might just be one of her smallest! The country star kicked off her Denim & Rhinestones tour on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina, with the support of her family in the crowd. Underwood shared an adorable video from a high-flying part of her performance, in which...
Video shows $500K in high-end jewelry swiped in NYC smash and grab
Police in New York City are looking for three people who were caught on video swiping over $500,000 worth of high-end jewelry from a store in Manhattan early Saturday. Police posted video showing the thieves breaking into Cellini Jewelers using a sledgehammer at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Shattered glass can be seen in the entryway of the jewelry store as they make their way in.
Dad is publicly shamed by SeaWorld mime for allegedly letting wife do the ‘heavy lifting’ in viral footage
A mime working at SeaWorld went viral when he called out a dad for appearing to neglect his hardworking wife — but some TikTokers feel the dad isn’t getting a fair shake. The footage, recorded by a SeaWorld guest by the name of Ernest while vacationing in Orlando, Fla., gained over 13 million views, 2 million likes, and 24,000 comments.
'Heaven on feet': These cozy slippers loved by over 46,000 shoppers are down to $20
Over 46,000 (you read that right) Amazon shoppers are raving about these top-selling Ultraideas Women's slippers. They're just the ticket for staying cozy and warm indoors while you beat the cold. And if you need to go out for a second, they're great for a quick errands, too. For just 20 bucks, you'll want to get a pair in every color for all the people on your holiday gift list.
Taylor Swift Breaks Down Exactly What to Expect From ‘Midnights’ Release Week
Taylor Swift's album Midnights is out this Friday at 12 A.M., and Swift has a full schedule of events to celebrate. Swift shared a video featuring her itinerary from this Thursday to Friday, October 28. Here are the key events:. Thursday, October 20: Teaser trailer during the third quarter of...
