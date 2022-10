The University of Nevada, Reno campus has seen an influx of religious people advertise and preach their beliefs to students more often than usual this fall. Students took notice when a preacher was on campus Oct. 3. Daniel Johnson Lee, a preacher not affiliated with any organization, came to campus holding a sign telling students they were going to hell. His demonstration outraged students and caused a group of students to surround him.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO