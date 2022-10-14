Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Stereogum
Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History
Jann Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone, is also co-founder and former chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation. Wenner himself was inducted into the hall in 2004 as a non-performer, receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award, named for the Atlantic Records founder. Wenner stepped down from his role as chairman after the 2019 induction ceremony, but he still has strong opinions about who belongs in the hall. In a new interview, he expressed one of them.
NME
Watch Judas Priest perform ‘Genocide’ for first time in 40 years
Judas Priest surprised fans by playing ‘Genocide’ live this week (October 13) for the first time in 40 years. The band launched the latest US leg of their ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ in Wallingford, Connecticut earlier this week (October 13th) and performed ‘Genocide’ to the surprise of many fans in attendance.
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals the rock stars that have reached out to him during health issues: "when you get sick...people don't call anymore"
Ozzy's social circle has grown smaller during his recent health problems, but it's made him all the more appreciative of the friends he still has
Wolfgang Van Halen suggests VH reunion is off the table, says former members are too "dysfunctional" to organise it anyway
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses the potential of a Van Halen reunion in Classic Rock magazine, and says playing VH songs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts "delivered that catharsis" for him
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
America's Got Talent and The Voice Alum Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Determined
The singer was found dead at 41 in his Nashville residence on July 18 Former America's Got Talent and The Voice contestant Nolan Neal's cause of death has been determined. The Nashville-based singer, who competed on season 15 of AGT and season 11 of The Voice, died at 41 on July 18 in his apartment. The coroner determined Neal died from "acute combined drug toxicity," and his death was ruled an accident. A spokesperson from the Davidson County Medical Examiner's office in Nashville confirmed to PEOPLE that the drugs found in Neal's...
40 Years Ago: Kiss Refuses to Die Quietly With ‘I Love It Loud’
The Vinnie Vincent era of Kiss did not start quietly. "I Love It Loud," co-written with Gene Simmons by the man then known as Vincent Cusano, was the first single released from Kiss' 1982 album Creatures of the Night and one of three he helped pen for the album. (The others were "Killer" with Simmons and "I Still Love You" with Paul Stanley.)
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen': Album Review
Excess has always been part of Red Hot Chili Peppers ' game-plan, or at least it's something in their DNA. From the marathon lengths of their albums – none starting with 1991's breakthrough Blood Sugar Sex Magik has clocked in at less than 50 minutes; most run more than an hour, including a 2006 double LP – to the lifestyle choices that have resulted in multiple stints in rehab, this is a band that has little idea how to harness all of their energy and testosterone.
Joe Satriani hails Wolfgang Van Halen's Taylor Hawkins tribute gig performances as "the most natural, beautiful thing I’d seen in a long time"
Joe Satriani salutes Wolfgang Van Halen for his guest spot at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA
Watch Bruce Dickinson drag a stage invader offstage during an Iron Maiden show without missing a beat
In a battle between Bruce Dickinson and a stage invader, there’s only going to be one winner
Ringo Starr’s First Band Missed Their Chance to Share a Bill With Eddie Cochran, but it Might Have Saved The Beatles
Ringo Starr’s first band missed out on a chance to share the same bill with the legendary rocker Eddie Cochran for a sad reason.
November 2022 New Music Releases
Another Record Store Day Black Friday event brings exciting new releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure, among others. And November has lots more to offer. A huge pile of pending reissues is highlighted by Guns N' Roses' Use...
musictimes.com
Remembering Malcolm Young: AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Recalls Intense Heartbreak Following Bandmate’s Departure
Malcolm Young may have been dead for years but his bandmates will remember him for life because of his contribution to AC/DC, especially because he was one of the founding members. According to Louder Sound, the founding guitarist was forced to leave the legendary rock group in 2014 due to...
Queen Announces Mammoth ‘The Miracle’ Box Set Reissue
Queen will release an expanded collector’s edition of their 1989 album The Miracle on Nov. 18. The Miracle Collector’s Edition is available to preorder now on the band’s website in a variety of configurations. The most extensive — the Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition bundle — arrives as an eight-disc box set that includes a “long-lost original LP cut” and CD copy of the album. Four other CDs will contain The Miracle Sessions; an Alternative Miracle comprising bonus tracks, B-sides, extended and single versions; an instrumental disc of The Miracle; and a disc of radio interviews.
Taylor Hawkins’ Final Filmed Interview Appears in Drummers Movie
Taylor Hawkins will be featured in an upcoming documentary. It is the last filmed interview before the Foo Fighters drummer’s death in March. He's one of several musicians to appear in Let There Be Drums!, which also includes appearances by Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland, Jason Bonham and Chad Smith. It was made by Justin Kreutzmann, son of the Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann.
