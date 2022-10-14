Excess has always been part of Red Hot Chili Peppers ' game-plan, or at least it's something in their DNA. From the marathon lengths of their albums – none starting with 1991's breakthrough Blood Sugar Sex Magik has clocked in at less than 50 minutes; most run more than an hour, including a 2006 double LP – to the lifestyle choices that have resulted in multiple stints in rehab, this is a band that has little idea how to harness all of their energy and testosterone.

