ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z1079

Jergens Deep Conditioning & Glow Moisturizers Are A Godsend For Melanin-Rich Skin

By Tatayana Yomary
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISMfG_0ia4sfrF00
Source: Jergens / Jergens

The Jergens brand is a classic household name. Many of us were first introduced to Jergens by our parents and grandparents during childhood. Since its inception in 1901, Jergens has provided the masses with products that deliver nourishing moisture that goes the distance. Now, Jergens has upped the ante with the launch of its Deep Conditioning Shea + Cocoa Butter Blend and Melanin Glow Illuminating Moisturizers in Bronze and Gold are designed with brown and black people in mind.

Creating products for brown and black consumers takes time, research, and dedication. Jergens formed The Glow Collective, which consists of board-certified dermatologist Dr. Angela Lamb, beauty expert Danielle Gray, and celebrity makeup artist Sheila Daley. The group weighed in on everything from product development to model casting for the new collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBnGw_0ia4sfrF00
Source: Jergens / Jergens

Shea butter is king for supplying the skin with moisture. With the help of The Glow Collective, Jergens formulated the new additions with naturally derived shea butter, cocoa butter, vitamins B3 and E. These impart moisture onto the skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation in four weeks.

Angela Lamb shares her approval of Jergens new additions

“The things I see in my practice that people come in for — which is why I think that [Jergens] products are fantastic — are hyperpigmentation caused by eczema, acne, psoriasis,” Dr. Angela Lamb said at the Jergens launch event. “They are looking for products that are going to target those issues and even out the skin tone. That said, vitamin B3, shea butter, and cocoa butter are ingredients that get the job done. Furthermore, the Illuminating Moisturizers also give you that glow without masking the skin. People want to know what products are going to look good on their skin. As for a moisturizer, they want to accentuate their skin without distorting it, and these products really address those issues really well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naLPK_0ia4sfrF00
Source: Jergens / Jergens

Jergens is determined to fulfill our wants and needs while honoring Black beauty traditions. Similarly, the goal is to highlight the importance of shea butter while putting Black beauty stories at the forefront.

Fall is officially upon us. Moreover, now is the perfect time to stock up on Jergens’ new additions. These formulas will keep your skin hydrated and maintain a radiant complexion throughout the chilly season.

Visit Target, Walmart, and CVS to get your moisturizers today.

DON’T MISS:

Jergens Deep Conditioning & Glow Moisturizers Are A Godsend For Melanin-Rich Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

These Are The Best Eye Creams To Make Dark Circles Disappear, According To Skin Experts

If you’ve ever wondered whether eye cream is truly important (can’t you just double up on moisturizer and spread it under your eyes?) many dermatologists and skin experts would probably agree: absolutely. The whole point of a quality eye cream is to infuse the delicate skin under your eyes with ingredients that are known for being effective in addressing the specific concerns you might have in this area. “Lines, puffiness, and dark circles are the top concerns when it comes to the eye area,” says Sydnee Zisumbo, Master Esthetician at UFP Aesthetics. “Dark circles particularly over time become a nuisance for many, so searching for a product that truly treats this concern is important.”
shefinds

3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear

The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
The Independent

13 best foundations for mature skin that deliver hydration and added radiance

As you get older, changes to your skin tone and texture may prompt you to reconsider the way you wear make-up. You may find formulations you once loved are no longer flattering, for example. The good news is that all it takes is a couple of tweaks to your technique or a switch-up of product to reignite the magic that make-up can bring.Getting the base right is key whether you’re going for that no-make-up make-up look or a full face. We asked international make-up artist Caroline Barnes, whose clients have included Nigella Lawson, Michaela Coel and Kylie Minogue, to share...
shefinds

2 Moisturizers Women Over 40 Should Use To Make Crepe-y Skin Snap Back And Look Years Younger

When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
shefinds

How To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back,’ According To Dermatologists

The idea of skin on the face or elsewhere “snapping back” has to do with elasticity. When it comes to your complexion, your diet, use of specific skincare products and genes all play a role. While aging is inevitable and wrinkles are normal, some methods can promote a youthful glow at any age. We checked in with dermatologists and other skin health experts to learn more about preventing premature aging and how to stop sagging skin in its tracks when you first notice it. Read on for essential tips from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods.
rsvplive.ie

An anti-ageing face mask can give fine lines and wrinkles a youthful boost in minutes

With the changes our skin undergoes as we age, it’s great to find a beauty routine that can rejuvenate mature skin. A consistent routine is key to long term results, but sometimes, we're just after that quick fix that will help fine lines and wrinkles look less noticeable right now - especially coming up to party season this winter.
Allure

October Skin-Care Launches Bring the Best New K-Beauty Products Stateside

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. K-beauty dominates October's new skin-care product offerings. Saturday Skin has a new acai bowl-adjacent cleanser to start your day with; Cosrx has a fresh retinol option for your p.m. complexion ritual, and Medicube finally brought one of its popular at-home skin care devices inspired by a popular Korean injectable to America. Plus, Saro de Rúe just dropped a ginseng-packed elixir in collaboration with a beauty creator Allure staffers love. And that's just about a third of the Korean skin-care products on the list below.
shefinds

2 Cheap Skincare Products Dermatologists Say You Should Use Every Day This Fall

Whether you’re a beginner to the world of skincare or just want to know what affordable products dermatologists recommend and deem essential, we have you covered! We reached out to doctors and skincare experts to learn more about the skin-loving benefits of two products in particular— sunscreen and micellar water— that are available at drugstores and won’t break the bank. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of youth skincare line Bright Girl, and Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant at Better Goods.
POPSUGAR

I Tried a $200 Celeb-Loved Facial, and My Skin Has Never Looked Better

The DiamondGlow facial is a treatment loved by celebrities like Chrissy Tiegen. The treatment is a three-step process that involves exfoliation, extraction, and infusion. One editor tried the facial and is sharing everything to know about the treatment. To say I have problematic skin would be putting it lightly. I've...
ETOnline.com

Paula's Choice Sale: Save 20% on Anti-Aging Serums, Treatments, Moisturizers and More This Week Only

You can never have enough skincare products in your life — especially if they're from cult-favorite brands like Paula's Choice. The popular beauty and wellness label has a reputation for its cruelty- and fragrance-free products that are hailed by everyone from dermatologists to celebrities and editors for their notably effective results. Right now, Paula's Choice is offering 20% off their entire range of anti-aging skin care products with the code RADIANCE.
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Benefits Of Using Hyaluronic Acid Over 40

Let’s talk over-40 skincare. It really isn’t all that different from under-40 or under-any-other-age skincare, with a few notable exceptions. You’ll still need a cleanser, makeup remover, moisturizer, and — the absolute deal breaker: sunscreen. But If your concerns have shifted a little over time to include exceptional dryness and fine lines — aka the natural, normal signs of aging that nearly everyone on planet Earth experiences — then it’s a great idea to incorporate a few good serums into your routine.
Greatist

Does Botox Really Prevent Wrinkles? We Asked an Expert

Whether you’re hoping to avoid frown lines or ward off crow’s feet, you might wonder: Does Botox prevent wrinkles? And if so, *how*?. Good news: *Yes,* Botox injections can prevent some types of wrinkles. But before booking a ‘tox sesh, you should know how it works, if it’s right for you, and what happens if you stop treatments.
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
383
Followers
5K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy