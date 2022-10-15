SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a deadly shooting in the Tenderloin early Tuesday morning that killed a male Oakland resident, police said.San Francisco police confirmed that officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to a shot spotter activation on the 900 block of Market Street. While at the location, officers found an adult male laying in the street on the unit block of Turk Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.Officers rendered aid and called paramedics to the scene, but the victim died of his injuries despite lifesaving efforts.According to a Twitter post by SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani, the suspect was shooting at victims in a vehicle as they were driving away from a store near the intersection of Turk and Taylor. Vaswani said the victim was a 40-year-old male resident of Oakland. The SFPD homicide detail has taken over the investigation. No additional details regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting have been provided by police. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO