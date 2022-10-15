Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
San Pablo Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects
The San Pablo Police Department announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday. Police said officers responded to an armed robbery call on Market Ave at approximately 11:20 am. Officers arrived to the call within less than a minute and found the victim and some witnesses.
Two arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, stealing puppy
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) — A bulldog puppy was back with its owner last week after police arrested two 19-year-olds suspected of stealing the dog during an armed robbery in August near a Daly City shopping center. Police responded to reports of a robbery around the Skyline Plaza in Daly City on Aug. 25. The […]
Oakland man dies in fatal San Francisco Tenderloin shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a deadly shooting in the Tenderloin early Tuesday morning that killed a male Oakland resident, police said.San Francisco police confirmed that officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to a shot spotter activation on the 900 block of Market Street. While at the location, officers found an adult male laying in the street on the unit block of Turk Street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.Officers rendered aid and called paramedics to the scene, but the victim died of his injuries despite lifesaving efforts.According to a Twitter post by SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani, the suspect was shooting at victims in a vehicle as they were driving away from a store near the intersection of Turk and Taylor. Vaswani said the victim was a 40-year-old male resident of Oakland. The SFPD homicide detail has taken over the investigation. No additional details regarding a suspect or suspects in the shooting have been provided by police. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
Bystander killed in Oakland police chase identified
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man killed after a suspect evading police in Oakland crashed into his truck on Monday morning has now been identified. Agustin Coyotl, 44, of Oakland, died after a man leading police on a chase crashed directly into his truck. Coytl’s family says he was on his way to work when […]
sfstandard.com
Body Found in San Francisco’s Tenderloin After Shooting
A person was killed early Tuesday morning in the Tenderloin neighborhood. When San Francisco police arrived at Turk Street near the Taylor Street intersection, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who later died at the scene at around 3:15 a.m. Officers from the Tenderloin Station were initially...
SFist
Homicide Under Investigation at Turk & Taylor Streets
A person was apparently shot Monday evening near the intersection of Turk and Taylor streets in the Tenderloin. ABC 7 was on the scene of the shooting overnight, noting that police found a body on Turk Street. Details about the time or circumstances of the crime, or the victim's age...
Police break up gambling den in East San Jose; 7 suspects arrested
SAN JOSE -- Seven suspects are facing multiple charges after police broke up an illegal gambling den in East San Jose, authorities said.San Jose police said the underground casino operating in the area of North Capitol Avenue and Avenue B in East San Jose was a hub for a variety of illegal activities including gambling, drug dealing, and the buying and selling of stolen property. During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to link a stabbing case to one of the casino operators, police said.On Thursday, SWAT and patrol officers served search and arrest warrants at the location and...
SF police investigating possible shooting after body found in Tenderloin
A body was found at an intersection on Turk Street, and shattered glass can be seen at a nearby business with what appears to be a bullet hole.
Suspect arrested after crashing car stolen from dealership
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A person was arrested after swindling a car dealership out of a new ride and crashing it into another vehicle on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Richmond Police Department. Officers were called to the 3800 block of Macdonald Avenue due to a two-vehicle collision in the area. As […]
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged Stockton serial killer had prior convictions in Alameda County
The serial killer allegedly responsible for five deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland had prior convictions in Alameda County, according to law enforcement. Oakland police said Wesley Brownlee,43, was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance in January 1999. He was later released to parole in August 1999. Brownlee was convicted again in December 2001 for transporting and selling a controlled substance. He released to parole in May 2003 and discharged in 2006.
SFPD investigating double shooting that took place Sunday night
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place Sunday night, leaving two people injured, according to SFPD. Officers assigned to the department’s Northern Station responded just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Larch Way. Two male […]
Police chase in Oakland ends in bystander death Monday morning
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A police pursuit in Oakland ended in a bystander death on Monday morning, according to Oakland Police Department. In a press conference held on Monday afternoon, OPD shared more details on the incident. According to police, Jonathan Hernandez, 23, of Oakland was wanted by police for felony threats as well as […]
SFist
Bullet From 'Big Gun' In Sunday Night Shooting Crashes Through Home of Former Mayor's Family
Well, this is crazy! The son and daughter-in-law of former SF Mayor Frank Jordan heard the sound of glass shattering in their bedroom Sunday night as they were putting their kids to bed. And it was apparently a stray bullet that had traveled a half-mile from a shooting near Jefferson Square Park.
Suspected Stockton serial killer has rap sheet in Oakland
A police chief described Wesley Brownlee as a "cold-blooded killer" who "terrorized" the city.
Concord teen arrested for attempted homicide in Walnut Creek shooting
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager from Concord has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, according to a press release from Walnut Creek Police Department. On Sunday, WCPD detectives working with Contra Costa Central County SWAT served an arrest warrant at the teenager’s home […]
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
Police chase of hit-and-run suspect in Oakland ends in deadly crash
OAKLAND -- A police chase in Oakland Monday ended in the death of an uninvolved driver, authorities said.Oakland police the suspect driver was wanted following a hit-and-run crash on Friday near 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Hernandez, threatened the other driver with a gun before taking off.On Monday at around 7 a.m., police had a warrant for his arrest when they spotted him in the same suspect vehicle. Officers attempted a traffic stop but Hernandez fled. During the police chase, Hernandez slammed into a pickup truck on the 6900 block of San...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose gambling den raided, police say
Seven people were arrested after San Jose police raided a home that authorities claim was used for gambling, dealing drugs and selling stolen property. Police said that the suspects included one person who was armed with a gun and carrying cocaine. Five of the suspects were felons with warrants out for their arrests. One of the casing operators is connected to a stabbing, San Jose police said.
SFist
Two Oakland Men Arrested On 38 (Yes, 38) Counts of Auto Burglary
Two men alleged to be affiliated with gangs are in custody and stand accused of an astonishing 38 counts of auto burglary, and they’re both now in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail. A fairly anodyne introductory sentence in a Bay City News story about a pair of...
