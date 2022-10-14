Portland State alumnus Sky Hopinka '12 has been named a 2022 MacArthur Fellow for his work as a filmmaker, video artist and photographer. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation awards MacArthur “Genius Grants” to individuals who have shown exceptional originality in and dedication to their creative pursuits. Fellows are nominated by leaders in their respective fields and selected via an anonymous committee. The award comes with a $800,000 no-strings stipend that fellows can use as they see fit.

