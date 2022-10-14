Read full article on original website
pdx.edu
Dr. Alfonso Garcia Arriola, PSU alumnus, will work on Science Education policy in Congress as Albert Einstein Fellow
Portland State University alumnus Alfonso Garcia Arriola, EdD, has been selected for the 2022-23 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship. Now in its 32nd year, the prestigious Fellowship is managed by the U.S. Dept. of Energy, (#EinsteinFellows22). For 11 months, he will be working on Science Education policy in the U.S. House of Representatives in the office of Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01) in Washington, D.C.
pdx.edu
Portland State University Awarded $2.4 Million to Respond to Oregon’s Workforce Shortage
The Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) is awarding Portland State University $2,425,290 million dollars for the Future Ready Oregon Credit for Prior Learning program. Beginning with the creation of a Human Services degree program between the School of Social Work and the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, this grant will create a robust Credit for Prior Learning (CPL) pathway for adult learners at PSU.
pdx.edu
Portland State alumnus Sky Hopinka named a 2022 MacArthur Fellow
Portland State alumnus Sky Hopinka '12 has been named a 2022 MacArthur Fellow for his work as a filmmaker, video artist and photographer. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation awards MacArthur “Genius Grants” to individuals who have shown exceptional originality in and dedication to their creative pursuits. Fellows are nominated by leaders in their respective fields and selected via an anonymous committee. The award comes with a $800,000 no-strings stipend that fellows can use as they see fit.
pdx.edu
PSU alumna Dr. Rima Karami Akkary named laureate of global UNESCO-Hamden Prize
On World Teachers’ Day, Portland State University alumna Dr. Rima Karami Akkary received the 2022 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) – Hamden Prize. The global award, presented in Paris on Oct. 5, was in recognition of the TAMAM project, an acronym from the Arabic translation of the phrase, “school-based reform” (Al-Tatweer Al-Mustanid ila Al-Madrasa).
