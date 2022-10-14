Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Plainsman
Marvin Joseph Northrup, 89, of Mitchell
MITCHELL — Marvin Joseph Northrup, 89, of Mitchell, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Letcher Community Church in Letcher, with burial and military rites at the Butler Cemetery in rural Letcher. Visitation will be from 4 to...
Plainsman
Judy Stanley, 78, of Aberdeen
ABERDEEN — Judy Stanley, 78, of Aberdeen and formerly of Miller, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Aberdeen Health and Rehab. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service, all at Reck Funeral Home in Miller. Burial will be at G.A.R. Cemetery in Miller.
Plainsman
Madison fun after school
Above: Third grade TAP (Tiger Afterschool Program) students present their pumpkin masterpieces that were displayed at Huron Harvest Fest. Below: Third grade TAP students helped make chains for the Madison 2-3 Center float for the homecoming parade.
Plainsman
Heartland Cuisine: International Credit Union Day
On October 20, 2022, the South Dakota Central Chapter of Credit Unions will join over 56,000 credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day®. The theme of ICU Day 2022 is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union.”. ICU Day highlights the many...
Plainsman
Opening Day 2022
Hunting enthusiasts of all ages headed for the fields Saturday for the opening day of the 2022 pheasant hunting season. Above: Ben Wilson of Crown Point, Indiana, left, and Bryan Harmdierks of Huron flush a hen pheasant near the end of a field owned by Lance Reilly during the pheasant hunting opener on Saturday west of Huron.
Plainsman
Area volleyball 10-19-22
HURON – The Wessington Springs Lady Spartans came out with a 281 Conference victory over the James Valley Christian Lady Vikings Tuesday at the JVC gym by set scores of 25-17, 26-24, 18-25, and 25-15. The Lady Spartans move to 22-7. The Lady Spartans were led by Avery Orth with 13 kills, four blocks and 25 digs. Sarah Poncelow also recorded 13 kills.
Plainsman
Quad States marching band competition
Huron High School Marching Band took part in the Quad States Marching Band competition held Saturday in Vermillion. Huron placed second in the Open Group event.
Plainsman
Huron Area Community Theater presents 'Ladies in 3'
HURON — When the curtains went down on the last Huron Area Community Theater (HACT) production in 2018, no one could have predicted that it’d be four years until the next time the curtain would rise on another HACT production. That will happen this weekend on Thursday and...
Plainsman
City approves cannabis dispensary license
HURON — One of the few actionable items on a brief agenda for the Huron City Commission Monday evening was approving the medical cannabis dispensary license filed by Humphrey’s THC LLC, 233 Dakota Ave. S. Jeffery VanWinkle appeared as owner of the business to answer questions from commissioners....
Plainsman
Huron 8th graders close season with sweep of Aberdeen
ABERDEEN — Huron’s eighth-grade football teams capped the season with a sweep against Aberdeen Central. The Tigers won the A-game 14-0. Ty Kleinsaserhad a 12-yard touchdown run and Anderson Porisch had a 2-yard touchdown run and a conversion run. Behind an offensive line, which consisted of Bryson North,...
Plainsman
Area football 10-17-22
BROOKINGS – The Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots finished off an undefeated 8-0 regular season with a 52-0 victory over the Great Plains Lutheran Panthers at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings in a game ended at halftime by mercy rule. The Patriots were buoyed...
Plainsman
Huron trio earns All-State honors in AA
HURON — A trio of Huron boys’ soccer players earned Class AA all-state honors for the 2022 season. All three were instrumental in helping the Tigers earn their first Eastern South Dakota Conference soccer title in school history, according to coach Leah Branaugh. Sophomore Rnaldo Pineda was named...
Plainsman
Six area football teams set to open postseason
HURON — Six area football teams will begin postseason play on Thursday. In Class 9B, Hitchcock-Tulare will be the second seed with an 8-0 record and will host No. 15 Jones County (3-5) at 7 p.m., in Tulare, while sixth-seeded De Smet (5-3) hosts No. 11 Colome (4-4) at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0