Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
frankenmuthathletics.com
Frankenmuth Football To Honor 1997 Frankenmuth Football Team
25 years ago, the 1997 Frankenmuth Football Team led by Hall of Fame Head Coach John Blankenship ended the championship season with a 11 – 1 record. The 11 wins is one of only seven teams in the 67-year history of Frankenmuth Football to have 11 or more wins in a season. The team was a perfect 7 – 0 in the Tri-Valley East Conference outscoring their opponents in conference play by an average score of 41.1 to 7.6. They were Saginaw News Class ‘B’ All-Area Champs, a # 2 Associated Press Class ‘B’ regular season final ranking and earned a Regional Championship by defeating Chesaning by a 25 – 6 score. The team was also an Honorable Mention Academic All-State selection. All-State Recognition was given to Pat Walderzak, Chris Cramer and Mark Vance. Numerous other players were awarded All-Conference and All-Area honors. Steve Doerr was an Honorable Mention Academic All-State Honoree.
frankenmuthathletics.com
Eagle Soccer Takes on Soccer Powerhouse Rockford
The Maxpreps #5 nationally ranked Rockford Rams came to Frankenmuth last Tuesday to take on the Eagles in their final regular season match of the season. The Eagles were originally scheduled to take on Valley Lutheran, but the Chargers had to cancel in order to make up a rained out conference match from earlier in the season. “We needed to schedule a match that week, otherwise we would have gone 10 days without a match going into our district semifinal match,” explained varsity assistant coach Jason Paetz.”. The Eagles tried to get matches with several other teams first, but it turns out that the last possible option was the only team to agree to play. “It turns out that the Rockford athletic director is Cole Andrews, Frankenmuth’s previous AD,” continued Paetz. The district seeding had happened the previous Sunday, so there was nothing on the line but pride for both teams. The Rams came to Frankenmuth with an undefeated record, and they clearly had no plans to allow a D3 team from the thumb to post the lone loss of the season against them.
abc12.com
Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head football coach in class. Some parents and students say they are upset that Shawn Fitzgerald, who was dismissed as varsity football coach last week amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse, continues teaching students at the school.
frankenmuthathletics.com
Frankenmuth vs. Flint Powers Catholic Game Information
(8 – 0) (7– 0) Tri-Valley 8 Conference Champs. 3 Meetings: Flint Powers 3 Wins – Frankenmuth 0 Wins. 2014 – Flint Powers 19 – Frankenmuth 15 (Playoffs) Phil Martin – 10th Season @ Frankenmuth (99 – 16) Powers Head Coach. Drew Burton...
Maize n Brew
Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State
Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since...
abc12.com
Students and parents upset that dismissed Kearsley football coach is still teaching
Students and parents raised concerns about dismissed Kearsley football coach Sean Fitzgerald continuing to teach in the district. Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom. Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head...
Maize n Brew
Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
Line wraps around the corner as first Raising Cane’s in Michigan opens doors
Raising Cane's is sizzling up their famous chicken finger baskets as they gear up for the grand opening of their first Michigan restaurant.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95
We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
Snow shifting into Lower Michigan: how much, where to expect accumulations
The storm system will send at least two more rounds of steady precipitation across Lower Michigan. During the colder time of night, some of this precipitation will be accumulating snow. The snow accumulations I project across Lower Michigan will be fairly brief. The ground temperatures are still in the 40s....
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Mt. Pleasant (Union Township, MI)
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Mt. Pleasant that claimed a life. A 33-year-old Shepherd man was driving his 2012 Ford Focus on US-127 near Broomfield Road.
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
fentoninprint.com
Michigan State University’s president pressured to resign
Last month, Michigan State University (MSU) President Samuel Stanley was given until Sept. 13 to resign or he would risk being fired. According to the Detroit Free Press, an MSU spokeswoman confirmed that the Board of Trustees and President Stanley were in discussions about his contract. At the time, however, she declined further information on whether or not he received an ultimatum.
Comments / 0