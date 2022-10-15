ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
frankenmuthathletics.com

Frankenmuth Football To Honor 1997 Frankenmuth Football Team

25 years ago, the 1997 Frankenmuth Football Team led by Hall of Fame Head Coach John Blankenship ended the championship season with a 11 – 1 record. The 11 wins is one of only seven teams in the 67-year history of Frankenmuth Football to have 11 or more wins in a season. The team was a perfect 7 – 0 in the Tri-Valley East Conference outscoring their opponents in conference play by an average score of 41.1 to 7.6. They were Saginaw News Class ‘B’ All-Area Champs, a # 2 Associated Press Class ‘B’ regular season final ranking and earned a Regional Championship by defeating Chesaning by a 25 – 6 score. The team was also an Honorable Mention Academic All-State selection. All-State Recognition was given to Pat Walderzak, Chris Cramer and Mark Vance. Numerous other players were awarded All-Conference and All-Area honors. Steve Doerr was an Honorable Mention Academic All-State Honoree.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
frankenmuthathletics.com

Eagle Soccer Takes on Soccer Powerhouse Rockford

The Maxpreps #5 nationally ranked Rockford Rams came to Frankenmuth last Tuesday to take on the Eagles in their final regular season match of the season. The Eagles were originally scheduled to take on Valley Lutheran, but the Chargers had to cancel in order to make up a rained out conference match from earlier in the season. “We needed to schedule a match that week, otherwise we would have gone 10 days without a match going into our district semifinal match,” explained varsity assistant coach Jason Paetz.”. The Eagles tried to get matches with several other teams first, but it turns out that the last possible option was the only team to agree to play. “It turns out that the Rockford athletic director is Cole Andrews, Frankenmuth’s previous AD,” continued Paetz. The district seeding had happened the previous Sunday, so there was nothing on the line but pride for both teams. The Rams came to Frankenmuth with an undefeated record, and they clearly had no plans to allow a D3 team from the thumb to post the lone loss of the season against them.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Former Kearsley H.S. football coach off field, but not out of classroom

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Kearsley High School students say they were surprised Monday, when they got to school and saw the former head football coach in class. Some parents and students say they are upset that Shawn Fitzgerald, who was dismissed as varsity football coach last week amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse, continues teaching students at the school.
FLINT, MI
frankenmuthathletics.com

Frankenmuth vs. Flint Powers Catholic Game Information

(8 – 0) (7– 0) Tri-Valley 8 Conference Champs. 3 Meetings: Flint Powers 3 Wins – Frankenmuth 0 Wins. 2014 – Flint Powers 19 – Frankenmuth 15 (Playoffs) Phil Martin – 10th Season @ Frankenmuth (99 – 16) Powers Head Coach. Drew Burton...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Maize n Brew

Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County

On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him

UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
SHEPHERD, MI
fentoninprint.com

Michigan State University’s president pressured to resign

Last month, Michigan State University (MSU) President Samuel Stanley was given until Sept. 13 to resign or he would risk being fired. According to the Detroit Free Press, an MSU spokeswoman confirmed that the Board of Trustees and President Stanley were in discussions about his contract. At the time, however, she declined further information on whether or not he received an ultimatum.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy