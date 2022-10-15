The Maxpreps #5 nationally ranked Rockford Rams came to Frankenmuth last Tuesday to take on the Eagles in their final regular season match of the season. The Eagles were originally scheduled to take on Valley Lutheran, but the Chargers had to cancel in order to make up a rained out conference match from earlier in the season. “We needed to schedule a match that week, otherwise we would have gone 10 days without a match going into our district semifinal match,” explained varsity assistant coach Jason Paetz.”. The Eagles tried to get matches with several other teams first, but it turns out that the last possible option was the only team to agree to play. “It turns out that the Rockford athletic director is Cole Andrews, Frankenmuth’s previous AD,” continued Paetz. The district seeding had happened the previous Sunday, so there was nothing on the line but pride for both teams. The Rams came to Frankenmuth with an undefeated record, and they clearly had no plans to allow a D3 team from the thumb to post the lone loss of the season against them.

