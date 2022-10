The New Providence varsity boys soccer team has gotten off to a rocky start this season after losing multiple seniors from last year’s roster. Head Coach Barclay explained: “It’s a big transition from last year. Obviously we had 15 seniors graduate. We only had like one or two players that had any sort of varsity experience. So it’s been a tough season, challenging season, but I think we’re actually ahead of where I thought we would be. We’re still developing really well.”

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO