New Orleans, La. – For Ashwith Chilvery, Ph.D., the “aha” moments he sees in students’ faces make him love being involved in higher education. For more than 10 years, he has played many vital, if eclectic roles, in helping students achieve their academic potential and come one step closer to realizing their dreams. Recently, Dr. Chilvery joined Xavier University of Louisiana’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs (ORSP) to pursue furthering diverse representation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) as the Office’s new assistant vice president of research and sponsored programs operations.

2 DAYS AGO