theweektoday.com
Tabor Academy recognizes trailblazers at Athletic Hall of Fame induction
MARION — The legacy of Tabor Academy was well-represented at their Athletic Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, Oct. 15. From current student athletes to alumni dating back to the 50s, multiple generations gathered to share stories, jokes and memories. Laughter and cheers could be heard echoing around the...
Motorcyclist injured in Providence highway crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a single motorcycle crash in Providence early Tuesday morning.
rinewstoday.com
Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing
Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
mybackyardnews.com
LTE: PROVIDENCE – JORGE O. ELORZA
As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, I would like to acknowledge all of the profound contributions our Hispanic community has made in our city, state and throughout our nation. Providence is a community of immigrants, and together, our unique perspectives, culture and heritage have built a strong and...
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
fallriverreporter.com
Despite being shorthanded, Fall River Police win competition while raising money for Special Olympics
Despite being shorthanded, members of the Fall River Police Department competed well all while raising money for Special Olympics. On Saturday, members of the Department competed in the Mansfield Fire Truck Pull which raised money to support the Massachusetts Special Olympics. The FRPD team was constructed on short notice, and...
vineyardgazette.com
Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
WPRI-TV and CW Providence to Air Rhode Island Congressional Debate
Providence, R.I. (Oct. 18, 2022) – WPRI-TV and The CW Providence today announced that they will televise a debate tonight between the candidates in the race to represent Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District, Democrat Seth Magaziner, and Republican Allan Fung. The debate will air on both WPRI 12, owned by Nexstar Media Inc., and The CW […]
RIDOT finishes repaving Route 114
Local officials gathered Monday to celebrate the completion of the $11 million Wampanoag Trail resurfacing project, which spanned from the East Shore Expressway in East Providence to Federal Road in Barrington.
Crews respond to fire at Providence business
Turnto10.com
Shots fired in Providence neighborhood, one in custody
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in Providence on Sunday night. Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to Calverly Street. Police told an NBC 10 crew at the scene that nobody was hit. The road was taped off, and police eventually took a...
East Providence man killed in Route 6 crash
The 25-year-old driver was the only person inside the car at the time, according to officials.
Bike path to close temporarily in East Providence
Police said the closure in Rumford will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 18–21 and Oct. 24–28.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
ABC6.com
Affordable housing expands in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Staal knows finding affordable housing impacts nearly everyone statewide. “Whether you’re young and recently out of college or older and having trouble with energy costs, housing is impacting everyone in Rhode Island,” Staal said. In an...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Rhode Island's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.
GoLocalProv
Get Ready — Los Andes’ Owners Are Opening a New Restaurant
The owners of Providence’s popular Los Andes restaurant have something brewing in the works. According to owner Cesin Curi, “Brasa & Chifa” is coming to Admiral Street in the city in 2023. He gave GoLocal a preview of what to expect. “It will be a cool Peruvian-Chinese...
Providence businesses damaged in fire
